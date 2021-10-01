New dawn govt not interested in politically aligned civil service – Mweetwa

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

SOUTHERN Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa says civil servants that have a tendency of aligning themselves to every political party in power must immediately stop the behaviour.

Addressing civil servants in Sinazongwe, Mweetwa said the new dawn administration was not interested with support from a politically aligned civil service but only wanted their technical expertise.

“Let me advise civil servants who have a tendency of aligning themselves to every political party that comes into power to stop because this administration is not interested with your support but we are only interested with your technical support. Leave politics to us politicians,” he said.

Mweetwa said there was no harm for any civil servant to hold a political opinion but what the UPND wanted was their technical support to run government effectively.

“You can hold a political opinion of supporting any political party of your choice but us what we want is your technical support. Our administration is anchored on the rule of law, a politically free civil service which is only there to serve every Zambian regardless of who they are and not political parties,” he said.

Mweetwa said the UPND administration would ride on the experience of civil servants for it to succeed hence the reason it wanted them to remain professional in their conduct and discharge of duties.

To this effect, acting provincial permanent secretary Dr Namaan Monze urged civil servants to follow what the government wanted so as to offer better services.

And Mweetwa also advised civic leaders in Sinazongwe district and the entire UPND membership to overcome their political hangover.

“I’m very disappointed that instead of civic leaders helping calming down misunderstandings between workers and their employers in the two coal mines in the district are now the ones inciting the community to rise against the employers,” he said. “We do not want to use terms like economic sabotage because government won’t tolerate that even if you are councillors from the ruling party. Stop inciting the community to stage strikes at workplaces because doing so is halting the wheels of the economy and our Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema is on record saying that he wants to reconstruct the country’s economy. And if you incite workers to start striking how is the President’s agenda going to be achieved?”

Mweetwa said the government was aware of challenges in many companies ranging from poor working conditions and casualisation as well as others but wanted to follow the right procedure in addressing such matters.

“Councillors are supposed to be number one in promoting peace in communities and work places. That thermal plant in Maamba need to be operating for maintenance and creation of jobs,” he explained.

And addressing workers at Maamba Collieries run by Nava Bharat of Singapore, Mweetwa said the government wanted a win-win situation between workers and employers.

“But we are cognisant of the effects of COVID-19 on the economy so before we demand for full compliance of all conditions of service in the mine we will ensure that we are fair to both you the workers and your employers so that the mine keeps running for the economy to improve,” said Mweetwa.

And representing workers, Clever Muleya complained of the poor working conditions and harsh treatment.

“According to the Indians, the owners of the mine we are supposed to work for K150 per day but these supervisors of ours only pay us K64 per day. They don’t provide working suits so we buy for ourselves,” disclosed Muleya.

Meanwhile, union leader for Maamba Collieries workers Gilbert Moono said the relationship between Zesco and the investors at the mine was not good and subsequently affected workers.