So far so good, we’re coping being in opposition – PF MP

SINDA Constituency PF member of parliament Masauso Tembo says if the UPND government stands firm on its promises, there will be development in the nation.

In an interview, Tembo said if the UPND fulfills its promise to increase the Constituency Development Fund from K1,600,000 to US $1000,000, it would change a lot of things in constituencies and the nation at large.

“So far so good. We are coping being in opposition and we are ready to work with the government of the day so that we deliver in our respective constituencies,” Tembo said.

“If the UPND government keeps its promises, there will be development and Zambia will change because they promised a lot of things such as fertiliser [price reduction] from K700 to K250 meaning we shall be having bumper harvest every year,” he said.

Tembo said he was looking forward to finish all the developments he did not achieve in the 2016-2021 parliament cycle because the CDF allocation was not enough.

He gave examples of schools, roads and boreholes as some of the projects on his agenda.

“The President promised that he will increase CDF from K1.6 million to US $1 million. Once we are given those monies, we will do a lot in our areas and it will make a significant move in our areas,” he said.

Tembo warned the UPND government that if they fail to deliver, Zambians would kick them out because they were voted for based on what they promised.

“I don’t think Zambians will trust UPND government again if they fail to deliver the promises as it will mean they have failed to govern. Always when you promise someone, you need to deliver, if not Zambians will rise against them in 2026. They must make sure they deliver,” he said.

Tembo challenged Patriotic Front members to be principled by staying in the former ruling party than jumping to UPND to disturb its development agenda.

He reminded the PF that UPND fought for its victory and they should be given time to achieve their goals so that they do not accuse the PF of interfering with its agenda.

Tembo said he would remain a PF member but support the government of the day.

“I can’t leave PF. I am a Patriotic Front member and our party is still strong. We are about 59 [members of parliament] and UPND were about 48 before they formed government but they worked hard until they formed government. Even us we need to cooperate and work together so that we reduce these differences,” he said.

Tembo said PF was substituted but they can bounce back in 2026 if the UPND gets tired.

“When you play football, there is half time and substitutions so we are at half time and we were substituted. We played our game but the people never liked us and ushered in new players, the UPND. But we are sure we will play again once UPND gets tired,” he said. “Defecting from PF to UPND shows lack of discipline and principles. If they think they are changing anything from PF to UPND, they are just wasting time.”

He advised PF members to allow UPND work freely without any disturbance.

“Give them space and remain in PF as opposition. There is no loss in being in opposition because we are in a democratic nation,” Tembo said.

He called on the electorates to pray for him since his election was being challenged in court.

Tembo said through their prayers, God would intervene in the matter.

And Sinda Constituency CDF chairperson Andyford Mtandaza Banda said from 2016-2021, Tembo fostered a lot of development in the area.

He called on people to accept the fact that government changed from PF to UPND and that development would still reach even opposition constituencies because all is made and allocated from parliament.

“I want to assure people of Sinda that all development that had stalled will be completed. All we require is unity. Even if we changed government, we have to work with it. After elections all the MPs meet in Parliament to share ideas on how to govern this nation,” said Banda.