Kansanshi in K1.6M partnership deal with Bolabet

BOLABET has signed a three-year partnership deal with MTN Super League side Kansanshi Dynamos.

The deal will see the sporting company pump in US $100,000 (about K1.6 million) sponsorship for three seasons, starting with the current season.

Speaking during the launch held in Solwezi, Bolabet general manager Justin Palmer said Kansashi Dynamos was the top best team that convinced them to partner.

“Football in Zambia is vital, you are the connection between us and the supporters and the whole country at large and the world as well. And as international place holder at times we forget our place in international football environment and the most important part is the clubs,’’ said Palmer. “And Kansanshi Dynamos being one of the clubs I have seen an ambition in the future with this club that very few clubs in the country have even in Africa. I would like to commend also the leadership of the club, the owners behind them and the vision that they have for this team. We are happy to announce that Bolabet has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Kansashi Dynamos and this deal will begin with branding and main sponsor on their shirt, as well as with some branding in the stadium. This is a sponsorship deal worth US $100,000 and we hope with time this can be expanded to the local community to see how this can be done and assistance that can be done through Bolabet.”

And Kansashi Dynamos president Austin Chibanda said the coming on board of Bolabet was a relief to the team.

“Coming into the super league comes with a lot of responsibilities; there are a number of things that you are required to put in place before you are called a premiership team. And some of these teams are like the developmental programs like the U-17, the women’s team and many more and all these require finances for them to be run successfully,” said Chibanda. “And obviously them coming on board is a relief on our side. Those funds that will come for this venture will help in going a long way in making sure that we run the structures of the club. Our target is to stay in premiere; we are fearless and staying in premiere it means we have a chance to play continental football. And that is our other target we have set for ourselves.”

And club patron Godfrey Msiska expressed hope that corporate institutions such as Bolabet would help develop sport in the country.

“Bolabet has come forward to come on board and share the cost of managing some aspects of the game. They are more than welcome because sharing is caring, and we should be sharing the responsibilities more than the benefits,’’ said Msiska.