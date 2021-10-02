Mufulira Wanderers clinch K1.2M sponsorship deal with Bolabet

NATIONAL Eden University Division One side ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers might not be doing well in the 2021/22 season, but the club has managed to clinch a sponsorship deal with Bolabet.

Mighty has clinched a three-year sponsorship deal worth US $75,000 (K1,255,951.55) with the betting company.

The deal will see Bolabet get the branding rights on the shirt of Wanderers and also brand some parts of the club’s home ground, Shinde stadium.

In addition, Bolabet will be giving Wanderers a monthly grant for the next three years.

The amount could be increased if the club qualifies to the MTN super league and while in the league qualifies for various tournaments like the CAF champions league and the ABSA Cup.

Speaking at the launch, Bolabet general manager Justin Palmer said the rich history of the club was what had attracted the sport betting company to come on board.

Palmer said despite the club not doing well in the league, with that sponsorship, Wanderers would be able to rise to the rank and win promotion.

” This club has a rich history of 49 titles since it was established. It has a huge fan base and huge history of most Zambian players, and as Bolabet we thought we could come on board with that little sponsorship,” said Palmer.

“The club is currently not doing well but we hope this US $75,000 sponsorship for the next three years will yield the results. I am happy we have seen that you have a women’s team and other junior teams, and going forward that will be looked at. And for the team the US $75,000 can be increased if the club wins promotion or wins any competition, the amount might rise to US $100,000 or even more.”

Club patron John Chiwele said Bolabet Zambia was putting money in the right club.

“As a major sponsor of this prestigious club, we wish to welcome Bolabet on board and we commend you for taking up this and partner with this club. We want to assure you that you will get a great value for your money for the investment of this club,” said Chiwele.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in the country and you are putting your money in the right place. We have not started well but we had our first win on Wednesday and it’s a sign that we are heading into the right direction. I am happy to note that despite not doing well the team has managed to attract sponsors that are helping to push the club back to the premier league; that’s where the club belongs.”

And Wanderers president George Katongo admitted that the club was not doing well.

“I won’t shy away from pointing our failures. We are not sitting well on the league standing, we are down but not out. And it is such gestures from Bolabet that give us hope that we will do things right,” said Katongo. “The team has been in the lower league for some quite time now and I can assure you that our quest and our desire is to make Mighty mighty again. To Bolabet, you have set the bar very high and as a club I can assure you that we will play our part, hence appealing to you and other sponsors to come on board and help the team to grow.”