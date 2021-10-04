An unfit Chief Justice will undermine Judiciary – Sangwa

STATE Counsel John Sangwa has requested President Hakainde Hichilema to allow the position of Chief Justice to be publicly advertised followed by a transparent and rigorous process to find the most qualified, competent and experienced person to head the Judiciary.

He warns that an unfit person appointed to the office of Chief Justice will undermine the Judiciary and rob the taxpayers until retirement.

Sangwa notes that today going to court is like going to a casino in that there is no consistency in decision-making

In a letter to the President dated October 1, 2021, Sangwa said the person to emerge from such process as Chief Justice should be one with an active conscience, a keen mind committed to fairness and reform of the Judiciary, and a person of unquestionable integrity.

“He or she should be someone who has never abused public trust and with a demonstrable devotion to scholarship and a willingness to learn to understand better, to judge better,” Sangwa said. “The Judicial Service Commission must invite interested people to apply for the vacant position and publicly interview them.”

Sangwa said the people whose power the Chief Justice would exercise and in whose name he or she will sit to dispense justice, must have a say in the choice of their Chief Justice.

He suggested that in future, subject to the overhaul of the Constitution, all appointments of judges of superior courts must follow the same rigorous, open, and competitive process.

“There are advantages in subjecting the candidates to an open, competitive and fair process. The procedure will give and Zambians equal opportunity to apply for the highest job in the Judiciary,” Sangwa said. “Given the experience of the last ten years, such a process is crucial in restoring public confidence in the integrity and independence of the Judiciary.”

Sangwa reminded President Hichilema that following the death of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, he was required, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, to appoint someone to the office of Chief Justice of the Republic, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

He told him that his predecessors when exercising this constitutional mandate did so without much transparency and paying attention to the qualities of the individual chosen to head the Judiciary.

“Accordingly, I write to ask you not to embrace the practice followed by your predecessors in the appointment of the Chief Justice and other judges of the Superior Courts,” Sangwa said. “Previously, the process of appointing judges was a sham: it did not have any semblance of transparency or fairness. It eroded the independence and integrity of the Judiciary and institutionalised political nepotism in the judicature.”

Sangwa told President Hichilema that during the tenure of his predecessor, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, some competent Zambians were denied appointment as judges of the superior courts because they were considered not “user-friendly.”

He said the consequence had been the emergence of a judiciary that does not command the respect of the people it is supposed to serve.

“Today going to court is like going to a casino in that there is no consistency in decision-making. The outcome, in most cases, is a matter of chance. The decisions are rarely informed by the law and facts governing the case but by other variables, such as the intellectual capacity, temperament and experience of the judge, parties to the proceedings and whether the judge is receptive to bribes,” Sangwa said. “The independence of the Judiciary became a fiction. The Judiciary was reduced from a branch of government co-equal with the Executive and Legislature to a department within the Executive branch of government. It failed to check on the lawlessness of your predecessor and in certain instances the judges legalised it.”

He told President Hichilema that some judges became openly partisan and fiercely defended the personal interest of Lungu in appreciation for the appointment or promotion within the judicial hierarchy.

Sangwa said until the August 12, 2021, some judges did not know and that those who knew forgot or ignored that the sovereign authority did not belong to the President but the people.

“Mr President, whilst you are obliged by the Constitution, where necessary, to ensure regional diversity in appointments to public offices, the concept should not be employed to justify the appointment of an unfit person to the office of Chief Justice,” Sangwa said. “The reasoning is very simple. Your mandate is subject to renewal by the people every five years through a general election. Most of the people appointed to these public offices are your delegates. They will serve at your pleasure and your successor can reverse your appointments. However, a judge’s tenure is protected. Except for fault, a judge will hold office until the age of seventy or retire early at sixty-five. An unfit person appointed to the office of Chief Justice will undermine the Judiciary and rob the taxpayers until retirement.”

He said the choice of the next Chief Justice must not be informed by partisan, ethnic, regional or even personal considerations but by the ideal that merit, hard work, a clean track record and honesty will be recognised and rewarded.

“This is what will set you apart from your predecessors and Zambia from other emerging democracies,” said Sangwa.