Enough, we want medicine in hospitals – Chief Macha

CHIEF Macha of Choma district says enough is enough for people to continue being given Panadol in hospitals.

Macha said Zambians had suffered enough and now wants drugs in hospitals to be available.

“PS (Permanent Secretary) tell the President that I’m complaining and I no longer want to complain anymore. We have suffered enough – we want medicine in hospitals. Whenever we go to hospitals we are only given Panadol,” he said. Enough is enough. Yes, I know that the President and his government are new and are still settling down but tell him we want drugs in hospitals.” Macha was speaking during the handover of an eye clinic, mother’s shelter and children’s play room at Macha Mission Hospital constructed through various partners.

“Doctors and nurses must also be properly accommodated and well paid. Lack of accommodation is a challenge and even to those already in service like nurses are not properly accommodated. Macha Mission Hospital is sitting on 1,030 hectares and why don’t we build new hostels for nurses? Let’s use our big piece of land we have as Macha Hospital to build more houses,” he said.

Macha complained of the poor road network leading to the hospital from Namwala to Choma.

“I wonder how all this equipment fixed in these new facilities we are commissioning today were brought here with this bad road. I want our roads to be worked on,” he emphasized.

Macha said now that the President and his team were new, there was need for citizens to have a new mindset.

“We need a new mindset in all institutions now that we have new leadership. Please don’t allow people to sell fish in mother’s shelters. In the past some people used to flood the mother’s shelter to sell fish pretending to be looking after patients yet they were just there to sell fish causing dirty and unnecessary congestion,” he complained. “Tell the President that I have seen the new equipment in these new buildings that have been handed over so it calls for well qualified individuals. We want this equipment to be well kept. Macha Hospital has grown, it now needs more specialists.”

Macha said sometimes he hears about the shortage of nurses at the hospital yet the institution was training nurses.

“We have a college of nursing here. Why don’t we retain the cream, the best students among those we train? That is why we voted out PF because of such old policies which are not good. And on the other hand nurses are ambassadors of sanitation yet where they live in villages there is no proper sanitation,” he said.

Macha thanked partners that funded the construction of the facilities.

“I didn’t know and never expected that all funding to come from other governments. The question is what is our own government doing for our people?” asked Macha.

Southern Province acting permanent secretary Namaan Moonze said Macha’s concerns were genuine.

“I’m happy that the chief indicated that the government is new and is still settling down but it’s his desire that people get necessary services. I want to assure you your Royal Highness that this government is committed to serve the people of Zambia diligently and that your message will reach to the relevant authorities,” Dr Moonze said.

And in a speech read on her behalf by Dr Moonze, health minister Sylvia Masebo said the new dawn government wanted equity of access to service delivery.

“My ministry will do everything possible to ensure that specialists are deployed to provide quality services. Therefore, I call for proper maintenance of these new facilities. We need to be people that are constantly improving,” she said.

Masebo said Macha Mission Hospital had a history of providing quality health services.

“As a new dawn government, we will do whatever we can to ensure that equity of access to quality health services is provided,” said Masebo.

Choma mayor Javern Simoloka pledged that the local authority would address some of the issues raised by Macha.

“Choma Municipal Council will work on Muyobe bridge and funding is already sourced from Germany government. Our desire as civic leaders is to have this Macha road stretch from Namwala-Choma road to Macha Hospital get tarred. The World Bank also assured us that next year they will work on some of the rural roads,” he said.

Simoloka said he was looking forward to the Constituency Development Funds to address some of the challenges people were facing.

Provincial health director Lyapa Sikazwe said in 2020 the province recorded 61 cases of maternal mortality.

“With new facilities like one being handed here we are confident that cases of maternal mortality will reduce. So far this year to date we have only recorded 42 deaths and we don’t wish to exceed from this number,” said Dr Sikazwe.

Brethren in Christ Church Bishop Charles Nsemani implored the Church to continue serving people in a correct way.

“The Church believes now it is the time to work for the betterment and wellbeing of people,” said Bishop Nsemani.

Meanwhile, Mbabala member of parliament Joseph Munsanje thanked people for voting for UPND.

He pledged to work with people to attend to some of the challenges at the hospital.

“I commend management here for the innovation and resource mobilisation,” said Munsanje.

Macha Mission Hospital medical superintendent

Dr Mark Roth said the institution was dedicated to provide holistic services to places around including Namwala district.