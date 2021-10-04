We need more sports facilities in our compounds and schools

To the New Dawn government,

I hope this letter finds you well as you think ahead of the week.

As a sports lover and one who wants to see this country develop in all angles including the social sector, here is what I think you should consider putting in place as quickly as possible.

It’s an undisputed fact that communities that participate in sport and recreation develop strong social bonds. They are safer places and the people who live in them are generally healthier and happier than places where physical activity isn’t a priority. Sport and recreation build stronger, healthier, happier and safer communities which, unfortunately, is not the case in this country.

Dear New Dawn government, the country is lagging behind in terms of sports recreation facilities. The available ones are mere white elephants as they are not fit for human consumption. Of late, I have noticed that there has been a lot of subdivision of farms that are creating new communities across the country. There is also a serious change of land use authorised by the Ministry of Lands without considering sport and recreation spaces. We definitely need sport and recreational space in our country. Each and every compound should have such facilities to save my fellow youths from moral degeneration. I plead that these facilities be available so that the destinies of most of my colleagues are discovered and preserved.

Some of my fellow youths are not in a predicament simply because they chose to be so, no. It is because they have had no social facilities to help them birth their dreams. It shouldn’t matter whether the sports sector has no resources to develop the old or new spaces. What matters is that there is an important need to do so. And because of this, resources should be mobilised to build. And when you mobilise such resources, ensure that spaces are available for construction. But if spaces are not available within the walking distance of a 10-year-old, then we deny that child the opportunity to try out and develop a possible talent in sport.

In the past, schools were a reservoir for sport talent. But most of those spaces have been encroached by political party cadres from successive ruling parties who have shared such land. And we hope that this nonsense ended with the Patriotic Front administration.

Researchers in education and psychology have told us that is a child is physically active they also do better in school. Physical activity enhances cognitive functioning; improving memory, behaviour, concentration and academic achievement. On the other hand, inactivity negatively impacts on brain health.

Dear New Dawn government, like culture and art, recreation and leisure, sports activities play an important role in communities. Lack of sport and recreational facilities has not only negatively impacted the able-bodied persons, the opposite is true as well. And the differently abled have suffered more as they are camped in their homes due to lack of recreational facilities in the communities to suit them.

Participation in recreation, leisure and sports activities may be one of the few opportunities people with disabilities have to engage in as part of their community life beyond their immediate families. I cannot put all the responsibility on the ministry of sport alone, but I feel the entire government can do better in improving sports facilities in this country.

Other stakeholders like Sport in Action have supplemented government by putting up different sports facilities in deferent compounds. This has definitely helped the less privileged in having access to sports facilities that should have been made available by their government.

To have more of such, let government create an enabling environment for such organisations to put up more structures that will help groom young athletes who are the future stars of this country. When citizens rise to develop their country, the government of the day should support hem through incentives. For example, offer land to organisations that are willing to build sports infrastructure. Besides, let government remove taxes on sports equipment for one year so that more stakeholders will install state of the art equipment in their sports facilities. Once government does this, this country will be filled up with sports facilities in every vicinity. And it is from here that we shall have sports men and women in various fields to represent the country at international level and reap medals.

Let’s not leave anyone behind in terms of sports recreation because it plays an integral part in every society. Let’s see policies that will see us have more than one OYDC-ZAMBIA. It’s shameful that after so many years of independence, we only have one center of excellence which is not even funded enough to help groom athletes. Be a government of action that is going to implement all its promises including sports. Let’s build sports facilities, and government should look forward to doing so. Looking forward to interacting and sharing more ideas with you.

Send comment to: bright.t.tembo14@gmail.com, WhatsApp +260 976 163505.