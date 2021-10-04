Youth Employment: A Personal Experience in North America

There is much discussion about education: free or paid. Whether education is paid or free, it is the best investment the society can make on an individual. It is the best investment in self as well at the personal and family level.

Every society from “primitive” to “modern” knows the value of education for the harmonisation of community and societal values and every society whether fascistic, social democratic, developing, capitalist, socialistic or communistic et al invests in education to varying degrees.

Most Zambian leaders who went to college and university before the introduction of private colleges and universities were beneficiaries of free primary, secondary, college and university education. Every student then who got Division 1 or upper Division 2 in Form Five or Grade 12 got a bursary to attend the University of Zambia which was the only university at the time. And all those who got Division 2 and 3 got bursaries to attend college.

These students who attended college and university before the introduction of private colleges and universities all or most got employed immediately after finishing their studies. There were then jobs galore in both the private and public sectors. Even the government had a vision for youth employment, the foundation of which was free or subsidized education. Free or subsidized education is a grand plan for youth employment and empowerment. And the best of that was during the Presidency of Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Growing up I found that system of free and subsidized education in Zambia. This is how that free and subsidised education helped me and other students of my generation and those before and after my generation. Many others including President Hakainde Hichilema have publicly talked or written about how free and subsidised education helped them negotiate the best opportunities and stations in life that they climbed to.

After finishing Form 5 in my case, I easily got a job as a pupil teacher at Syakalyabanyama Primary School in Lusitu area near Ingombe Iilede and one kilometre from the Zambezi River. This area is also populated by the Goba people, whose language is a branch of Shona people of Zimbabwe. Goba is only spoken there and nowhere else in the world. They identify themselves as Zimbabweans.

Pupil teaching was very popular then as there was a shortage of trained teachers. Even Form 3 dropouts could become pupil teachers.

Almost every classmate of mine from Canisius Secondary School got a job immediately after writing the Cambridge School Leaving Examinations. Most got jobs in the banks, Insurance Companies, Zambia Railways, the mines and government offices. This period of employment was to await results of the final examinations which would come from England a few months later. And the results were published in the national newspapers. It was an event when the results came out in the newspapers. Your name was there and the Division you got and you couldn’t lie about it.

I was sharing an office as our bedroom with Conrad Chimansa at Syakalyabanyama when the results came. We both got Division 1 and it was time to move on from our secure jobs as Pupil Teachers. We had great experiences at Syakalyabanyama. Even though we only earned K53 a month, this was great money and we constituted the local petty bourgeoisie just below the shop owners in the area. Fish from the Zambezi River was costing five ngwee so we could not complain. Those in town were making big money and spending lavishly. The youth had it really good those days. And we were still teenagers.

At Syakalyabanyama, the headmaster was a Mr Chikoondo, who was fond of dressing in khaki trousers impeccably ironed along with ironed white shirts and polished black shoes every day. His clothes were so sharply ironed we thought they could cut you like a razor blade if you touched the ridges. Chikoondo used to walk with handkerchiefs to brush his shoes and when you looked down you could see your reflection on his shoes. Mr. Chikoondo’s wife was also a teacher.

In no time Conrad Chimansa and I were mirror images of the dressing regimen of Mr. Chikoondo. The impressionable teen years of yesteryear. I wish I kept that tradition but I lost it immediately I entered University of Zambia.

Not long ago I met Chikoondo’s granddaughter and we laughed about my experiences learning from her grandfather who passed out many years ago as did her grandmother. Recently I visited Syakalyabanyama. I couldn’t believe my eyes. There are no desks or blackboards in any class at all. There are no doors to most classrooms. Students sit on the floor. Students have no books. And it is the same story throughout rural schools across Zambia. Much investment is required to rehabilitate the school infrastructure.

From Syakalyabanyama, Chimansa and I and all those who got Division 1 were invited to go to train and sit for examinations organised by the mines in Kitwe. We passed and were later awarded mining scholarships to attend the University of Zambia. It is a long story why I didn’t use the mine scholarship to study psychology but instead got a government bursary.

After first year all university students were sent to do military training in various parts of Zambia. Chimansa and I along with others were sent to Solwezi Zambia National Service Camp. There was nothing there but military training, drills, marches and shooting practices with AK-47 weaponry. Sometimes we went away for a week on long marches and spent the week or two sleeping in trenches that we had dug in military style and practicing actual military combat. It was one of the best experiences of my life. Kaunda had plans for the youth. And many other youths who did not go to college or university were sent to agricultural camps throughout Zambia. And everybody who graduated from college or university was recruited into a waiting job before they graduated. There was youth employment. Kaunda encouraged those who could not find jobs to turn to agriculture. Those who heeded the call are now happy with their huge farms and money in their pockets. Agriculture is one of the best investments on earth.

While at UNZA, we on bursaries were given K37 pocket money every term. It was big free money because accommodation, food, books and all education were free. I bought my first ever watch for K4 with my first free K37. I used to send my parents a bit of that money.

I didn’t finish at UNZA because of an altercation which I recount in my book “Thoughts Are Free”. I left for Tanzania. The plans for youth in Tanzania under President Nyerere were the same as those of the Zambian government under President Kaunda. There was free education, youth employment and national service.

In Tanzania, I was given a job as an Accounts Clerk at the University of Dar Es Salaam bookstore. Not bad for a foreign youth to be making money in a foreign country. At the time I was given free accommodation and free meals so I used most of the money sending home to my family and buying books.

When I left Tanzania for Canada, I left over two thousand (2,000) books with my best Tanzanian friend Daudi Mkangara, now Professor Mkangara. I visited Prof. Mkangara in 2015 after decades and my books are still intact. Mkangara features prominently in “Thoughts Are Free” along with many friends I have encountered around the world.

I landed in Canada as a student at York University in Toronto. There were so many jobs in those days in Canada and the US. Ontario and Canada have visions for youth and employment. My first job in Canada was moping floors in a big university cafeteria in central square. After the library closed at 11 PM, my colleagues and I went to work. We wet the floors with warm water, applied soap and mopped the floors and later applied wax. We were paid every two weeks. From time to time I managed to send $3 or $10: or $30 to my parents in Zambia, huge money those days.

Canada had one of the cheapest and most versatile educational systems. You could go to school at night or during the day.

Ontario and Canada had youth employment centres, job banks, resume writing assistance offices, career counselling offices on campus, unemployment insurance schemes, subsidized housing and medical insurance coverage. But no one spoon-fed you, you had to be a go-getter to survive even with all that youth employment assistance infrastructure.

When I went to law school, I decided that my employment as a youth should be closer to my educational goals. My first job while in Law School was as a Junior Editor of the Osgoode Hall Law Journal. We edited Professors’ manuscripts and earning good money every two weeks while absorbing through osmosis how to write. I have just found one of the journal issues I helped edit and my name appears as a Junior Editor. It was a special issue on taxation. I was never interested in Taxation Law but became interested in Tax Law because of editing that special issue. In the fall of that year, I decided to take three courses in Taxation related courses to benefit from my newly found interest. I did ” Tax Law”; “Taxation Policy” and “International Taxation”.

One summer I got a scholarship to attend training in International Law of Human Rights at the International Institute of Human Rights in Strasbourg France. From France, I got a scholarship to go to Geneva for training at the United Nations. One summer I got a scholarship to study Public International Law at the Hague Academy of International Law. While there, a Nigerian Professor Emmanuel Bello employed me as his Research Assistant. Youth Employment galore. Zambians are under represented in international organisations and academies. Nigerians, Ghanaians and Senegalese are everywhere. In my travels I only met one Zambian, Roger Chongwe, SC in Sydney, Australia. Work is cut out for the New Dawn Government. Send Zambians abroad who will employ other Zambians there.

