Zukas was a selfless independence icon committed to equality, says Zulu

NATIONAL Heritage Conservation Commission has extolled late Simon Zukas as a man who helped in the preservation of Zambia’s heritage.

In a statement in memory of Zukas, NHCC’s acting information manager Maxwell Zulu said Zukas is the brain child behind the creation of Africa’s second Jewish Museum in Livingstone.

“The Jewish community in Zambia are hailed for their various prominent roles they played and continue to play in commerce, politics and socio-economic development of this country. Among many Jews, the name Simon Zukas will go in the annals of history with fond memories of

major contributions he made to National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC),” he said.

“Zukas was a selfless independence icon who was committed to progress, democracy and equality. This is demonstrated in some works he has left as a testimony. He was the man behind the establishment of the Gateway Jewish Museum in Livingstone which became operational on 28th September, 2013, the second Jewish Museum in Africa after the Holocaust Museum in Cape Town, South Africa.”

Zulu added that the Jewish Museum offers an insight of the background and migration of the Jewish people to Africa after fleeing persecution from Lithuania and eventually settled in Livingstone in the 1890s.

“The museum profiles Livingstone’s integral position as a gateway to Zambia and the interior of Central Africa, spanning over a century. This Gateway Jewish Museum shares the same premises as the Railway Museum which exhibits examples of Zambia’s railway heritage, ranging from historic steam locomotives and vintage coaches to the tiniest railway memorabilia,” he said. “Mr Zukas was the overseer of the Jewish Museum and would visit it frequently in order to understand its operation and challenges. He also embarked on the maintenance of the Jewish cemetery…the man had been abreast with the goings-on at the Museum through monthly and yearly reports which he greatly appreciated on each receipt. In 2018, efforts through him with the help of Peter Johns, proprietor of the River Club in Livingstone, built a toilet for the visitors at Jewish Museum.”

Zulu said said Zukas would be immensely missed. “It is for this reason we extend our profound condolences to the family and the Jewish Community in Zambia at large for his contribution towards national development,” said Zulu.