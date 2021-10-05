COPPER QUEENS EYE COSAFA SEMIS

THE Zambia national women’s soccer team (Copper Queens) will be looking to book a ticket into the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championships when they face Uganda in the final group game this afternoon in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The Copper Queens who have been bullish in the group so far, will be looking for a 100 percent winning record against a team that has equally been in splendid form going into the match.

Assistant coach Florence Nkatya said after the team’s 3-0 victory over Namibia on Sunday that they needed to be at their best in order to secure direct qualification to the semi-finals.

“It will be a tough encounter because they (Uganda) are a fast playing team. We can’t afford to lose this game as it will mean everything we have played for in the last two group games was in vain. We have to protect the record and deliver a positive result,” she said.

Both Zambia and Uganda come into this game on the back of impressive wins over the group’s basement side on whom they posted five goals respectively, except Zambia is yet to concede a goal while the east African side conceded a goal in the 5-1 demolition of eSwatini.

Nkatya is urging her girls to avoid complacency and protect the image of the country.

“Women football has improved in the region and there is nothing like underdogs. We head into this game with clear intentions of picking maximum points,’’ said Nkatya. ‘’We go in full force and we have told the players that it’s more of protecting the image we have built as the Copper Queens.”

The COSAFA Women’s title has eluded the Copper Queens who narrowly lost 1-0 in the final of the 2019 edition to hosts South Africa, having finished third a year earlier.

The Bruce Mwape coached side will once again be relying on the experience of captain Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke and Margret Belemu to produce results and avoid qualifying as best runners up.