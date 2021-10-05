Govt must cancel all Mukula licences, concessions – Musonda

CARE for Nature Zambia has asked the government to stop the criminal trade and exportation of Mukula logs.

Care for Nature Zambia executive director Nsama Musonda Kearns called on the government to cancel all concessions and licences surrounding Mukula until a lasting and more beneficial solution is found noted that despite the criminal trade going on, no one has been arrested.

She wonders the motivate of unearthing scandals if no action is taken.

“Care for Nature Zambia is deeply concerned by the continued trade and exportation of mukula (rosewood) logs despite government suspending the harvesting and exportation of the species. Since 2017, there has been a ban on mukula trade, but surprisingly we keep hearing of cartels and scandals being unearthed but we have not heard of any persons or companies being arrested, and one wonders what the point is of unearthing these scandals if no action is taken? Mukula is a highly protected species, its harvesting and exportation is not only regulated by the Zambian laws but it is also listed as an endangered species under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List, meaning any movement of these logs should be in line with the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES), which has also listed mukula as a species that requires international monitoring to prevent illegal trade and exploitation,” Musonda said. “No mukula can be cut and transported without a concession or licence issued by the forestry department and every log cut is recorded under the licence holders name hence tracing the source of the logs should not be a problem as all timber does not leave site without clearance certificates. In short, these logs being impounded are not mysterious, the source is well known and government should quickly work with the forestry department to ensure that licence holders are traced and charged accordingly, if they are harvesting and exporting mukula illegally.”

She said what is more disappointing is the fact that areas where mukula is harvested, are the least developed.

“Yet they hold these rare and expensive natural resources that have potential to create employment and reduce poverty,” Musonda said.

She said if mukula was processed and sold locally as a finished product, Zambians would benefit a lot from jobs and revenue as opposed to the situation where only a few individuals benefit from the country’s most valuable resources.

“If government cannot trace the owners of the mukula then let them just cancel all licences and concessions that indicate mukula on their areas of operations,” urged Musonda. “Every timber concession indicates the tree species to be harvested, hence we are calling upon government to cancel all concessions and licences surrounding mukula until a lasting and more beneficial solution is found.”