POWER HIRE MAKWAZA

LINOS Makwaza has left National Division One League side Jumulo FC to take over as coach at his struggling boyhood club Power Dynamos.

This will be Makwaza’s second stint in the Arthur Davies stadium dugout, having served as long-time assistant under three coaches before.

Makwaza is an admired Power legend who played there for over 15 years and worked as an assistant to Aggrey Chiyangi before he left to pursue his coaching career elsewhere.

His first challenging experience was when he was appointed Nkana coach in July 2010 which became his third coaching appointment since making his head coaching debut at Zamtel FC in 2008.

He guided Nkana to a top eight finish in the two seasons that he was in charge when the 11-time champions returned to the MTN/FAZ Super Division in 2010 after a six-year exile in Division One.

After another spell at Nakambala Leopards together with his long-time friend Zeddy Saileti, Makwaza joined Jumulo who were campaigning in the Copperbelt Division One League and managed to qualify the team to the Eden University sponsored National Division One League where they are placed fourth on the standings.

Jumulo announced yesterday that Makwaza had returned to Power.

“Coach Linos Makwaza today communicated to Jumulo Football Club that he was leaving the club to join MTN Super League giants Power Dynamos. Makwaza has been instrumental in changing the fortunes for Jumulo FC having qualified the club to Division 1 National League in his first

year of appointment,’’ read the statement in part. ‘’The team is currently ranked fourth on the table with 10 points from six games…”

And when contacted, Jumulo FC media officer Obi Malambo confirmed Makwaza’s departure, saying the three assistants led by Gift Kampamba will be in-charge in the interim.

Power has been struggling at the start of the 2021-22 MTN Super League season losing four games and drawing two.

And they have been without a head coach since sacking Masautso Tembo at week five.

Makwaza will link up with his son Linos Jr who also plays his father’s central midfield role, a rare feat in the Zambian league.