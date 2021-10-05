We went through quite a tricky election, HH informs the EU

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to deal with outstanding electoral issues in the country.

And European External Action Service managing director Africa Rita Maria Figueiras Henriques Laranjinha says Zambia’s democratic credentials are an inspiration to Africa and the world.

President Hichilema was speaking when he met a European Union (EU) delegation at State House yesterday.

President Hichilema expressed delight that the delegation paid him a visited.

“We are delighted as a country…We appreciate the warm, cordial relationship between Zambia and the European Union over the years. We are grateful specifically for the support in promoting democracy in our country through your various election observer activities over the years,” he said. “It’s important for us to indicate our gratitude to the EU. We went through quite a tricky election – it could have gone very bad. But somehow, with the support of many, including yourselves, it ended up reasonably well.”

President Hichilema thanked the EU election observation mission for their work in the 2016 and 2021 elections.

“There is need to deal with issues that are still outstanding in our electoral process. You can trust us that we would like to improve the electoral environment in this country, fundamentally. [We need] to learn from the negatives of the past, amongst those is the respect for the rule of law,” President Hichilema noted.

“[We should] respect the rule of law to make sure that the elections are carried out within the environment of the rule of law. We want to commit to you respect for human rights, liberties and freedoms.”

He added that in future elections, there should be democratic campaigns “which we didn’t have ourselves.”

“We want to make sure that that is available to others in future so that the competition is fair,” said President Hichilema. “Yes, we won the election but we won the election against all odds. We had to employ secret ways of campaigning because we couldn’t campaign normally. We don’t want that to continue in this country.”

For Laranjinha, it was an opportunity to congratulate the President for his electoral victory in the August 12 polls.

“We also know that you had an excellent bilateral meeting with president [Charles] Michel two weeks ago. We also congratulate the Zambian people,” said Laranjinha, further toasting the fact that there was a peaceful transfer of power.

“This is the third time since Zambia’s independence. We consider that the democratic credentials of Zambia are inspirational for Africa and the world.”