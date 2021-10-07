Kanyama asks ministers to set new benchmarks on corporate governance

BRIDGES Limited managing consultant Chibamba Kanyama says ministers of the UPND government should set new standards of governance for parastatal institutions for them to be fully aligned to the vision of government.

Kanyama, an economist, is a fellow of the Institute of Directors – Zambia.

President Hakainde Hichilema is also a member of the Institute of Directors – Zambia.

Currently, some Cabinet ministers are dissolving parastatal boards, which are under their ministries.

Kanyama told The Mast that there is need for full orientation of ministers on corporate governance practices before they even dissolve boards.

He said appointments to the boards should not be a reward to politically connected individuals who had supported the party.

“We quickly need to move away from this approach if these public institutions are to fulfill their mandate,” he said. “Ministers will also need to understand the need to fully comply with the provisions of various statutes; Acts and board charters that guide on board procedures and practices.”

Kanyama said the Institute of Directors – Zambia is in a position to provide thorough orientation on corporate governance to the ministers and other relevant authorities.

“Ministers under the new dawn government will do well to fully appraise themselves on corporate governance procedures and practices before they reconstitute boards of statutory and other quasi-government bodies,” Kanyama said. “The ministers need to set new standards of governance for these institutions in order for them to be fully aligned to the vision of government.”

He emphasised that ministers ought to move away from the most recent experiences where: “many board directors aided unethical practices like corruption through excessive political patronage, incompetence, and general lack of the duty of care”.

“In the recent past, board directors were sufficiently trained in the areas of corporate governance but still failed to perform to expectation largely because ministers who appointed them did not adhere to acceptable benchmarks of good corporate governance in the board selection process,” Kanyama said. “The ministers further failed to grant full board independence.”

He explained that competent and well-functioning boards are, inter alia, a means for the access of external funding and low cost capital to such organisations, especially parastatals.

He added that competent boards improve the operational performance of such entities so that they are regular contributors of revenues to the treasury through dividends.

“[They also] increase the valuation of these bodies so that at least 10 parastatals should be listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange in the next five years [and they] reduce the risk of corporate crises and scandals that are yet to emerge in some of these quasi-government institutions,” Kanyama noted.

He said it is necessary for the government to set new benchmarks on corporate governance, “given the urgent need to restructure the Zambian economy and create the right environment for the provision of jobs to young people by both the public and private sectors.”