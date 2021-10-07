Kapoko’s lover applies to withdraw suit against ACC seizure of her properties

INCACERATED former Ministry of Health chief human resource and development officer Henry Kapoko’s lover Rudo Chitengu has applied to discontinue the matter in which she petitioned the Anti-Corruption Commission for grabbing her properties on the premise that they belonged to Kapoko.

Chitengu wanted the court to declare that the assets and bank accounts seized from her were hers.

According to an affidavit in support of summons for leave to discontinue matter, Chitengu’s lawyer Paul Chiteta said the ACC in an affidavit in support of summons for an order to strike out the petition and dismiss the matter for want of jurisdiction, wanted to have the matter thrown out for being wrongly filed before court.

Chiteta said Chitengu was guided by the Constitutional Court for lack of jurisdiction of the bill of rights which was a preserve of the High Court and she was agreeable to discontinue the matter and recommence it before the right court.

“The client allowed the petitioners’ advocates to discontinue the matter by way of consent with the respondent. It is desirous that leave to discontinue the matter be granted,” said Chiteta.