Stop identifying criminals by political affiliation – Siatubotu

THE Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu says the tendency by police and media to identity criminals by their political affiliation promotes selective application of the law.

In an interview, Siatubotu feared that identifying criminals by their political affiliation had the potential to promote vengeance and violence.

“The continued tendency by police and the media to identity criminals by their political affiliation has promoted the selective application of the law in the country,” she said.

Siatubotu argued that Zambian laws do not identify criminals by political inclination.

“Let a criminal be called a criminal because that’s what they are. If the police or media are reporting about a crime, they should stop saying suspected PF or UPND cadres. They should simply say suspected criminals because identifying them by political party alignment will not make them less or more criminal,” she said. “This has been the reason why we have been seeing selective application of the law because of political affiliation. It has equally been the reason why even law enforcers have not been free to deal with criminality when the perpetrators are politically inclined, especially if they are cadres from the ruling party.”

Siatubotu said any person can wear a PF, UPND, or any other political party regalia and cause unrest in the country.

“We are trying to end political violence in our country and identifying criminals by their political party affiliation is not helping us,” said Siatubotu. “It is just causing more criminal acts of vengeance which has littered the political arena. Stop identifying criminals by political party. A criminal is a criminal regardless of political alignment.”