We’ll deal with Sean Tembo with our mouths, says Kazabu

WE will deal with Sean Tembo, not violently like the PF did by assaulting him, but using our mouths and we have enough ammunition, Luxon Kazabu has warned.

Reacting to Tembo’s continuous attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema, Kazabu, a former livestock and fisheries deputy minister in the Michael Sata administration, said the UPND welcomes progressive criticism and not those that cannot be substantiated.

“Sean Tembo is one person I respected so much when he was UPND-Alliance spokesperson. He used to defend the nation against mismanagement by the PF regime. But after he left and got assaulted by the PF, he seems to have become too wounded that now he instead of targeting those that assaulted him, he has directed his anger at a new target – the UPND leader and Head of State Hakainde Hichilema,” he said. “He after being assaulted has continued to have an unbecoming behaviour and antagonistic language. HH will not respond to Tembo, that is why we are here. We will respond to him and we will do that effectively. We will take him on, we will not assault him like the PF did. But we will use our mouths and we have enough ammunition.” Kazabu said Tembo’s recent attacks on President Hichilema over the arrest of the provisional liquidator of KCM, Milingo Lungu was unjustified as the law enforcement agencies had been given the mandate to act professionally without political interference.

He added that President Hichilema does not hate anyone.

Kazabu urged Tembo to take some time to reflect on what he says.