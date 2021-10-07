ZAMBIA BATTLE E/GUINEA FOR QATAR 2022 SLOT

ZAMBIA today take on Equatorial Guinea away in Malabo in the third match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier.

The Beston Chambeshi drilled side arrived in Equatorial Guinea yesterday ahead of the match.

Coach Chambeshi would love to have his best team ahead of the back-to-back matches but he will be missing three from among the foreign based players he called for the matches.

Swedish based duo of Emmanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya have been ruled out of today’s due to Visa hitches.

The two former under-20 stars were expected to fly straight into Malabo but were denied entry visas.

Their failure to connect to Equatorial Guinea will be a blow to Chambeshi who has already lost skipper Enock Mwepu through injury.

On the other side, Equatorial Guinea midfielder Pedro Obiang will miss another two rounds of these qualifiers on medical grounds after coach Juan Micha left him out of the 25-man team for the October Group B games.

The former West Ham United midfielder who now plays for Serie A club Sassuolo has not featured for his Italian team this season due to a respiratory infection that was detected by his club’s medical staff in August.

Obiang also missed Equatorial Guinea’s opening Group B qualifiers against Tunisia away that they lost 3-0 on September 3, and Mauritania that his team won 1-0 at home on September 7.

But Equatorial Guinea’s clubless captain and striker Emilio Nsue has kept his place in the team.

Micha has also made five changes from last September’s opening Group B match that includes defender Rui Gomes who came on against Tunisia and started the game against Mauritania.

The five replacements are all Europe-based, four alone from Spain, while midfielder Jose Dicombo is from Serie B side Monza.

Equatorial Guinea is third in Group B on three points, level with Zambia and three points behind leaders Tunisia.

Mauritania are last after losing their opening Group B matches.