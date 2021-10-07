Zambia’s structural inequalities on an upward trajectory, notes Namaiko

INTERNATIONAL peace and security expert Tunji Namaiko says Zambia should establish well-coordinated peace infrastructure policy to guarantee peace and security in the country.

Dr Namaiko also notes the need to form a national peace architecture that will be institutionalising peace and security in Zambia to foster unity.

In an interview, Dr Namaiko said operationalising a peace policy framework would act as a national pillar for peace building, conflict prevention and transformation aimed at strengthening social and national cohesion.

Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema in his Parliament address and also the United Nations General Assembly assured Zambians and the international community that his government would promote peace and unity in the country.

But Dr Namaiko, a Zambian, who is a lead consultant in operationalising peace and security infrastructures in Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Nigeria, said in the absence of peace policy framework, nothing much could be achieved.

He explained that if ethnic conflict were not prevented, managed and resolved constructively, it would be practically impossible to achieve President Hichilema government’s aspirations.

Dr Namaiko observed that over the last 10 years, Zambia’s structural inequalities have been on an upward trajectory, with key driving factors of conflict being triggered along the fault-lines of marginalisation of the periphery by the centre with a link on economic and political exclusion.

He said politicisation and weaponisation of ethnicity have raptured community relations along identity lines which had weakened Zambia’s social and national cohesion.

“Clearly, Zambia’s positioning in terms of peace and security is being undermined by various socio-economic, political and cultural factors. If conflict is not prevented, managed and resolved constructively, it is well-nigh impossible to achieve the noble aspirations of the new dawn administration led by His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema,” Dr Namaiko said. “It is evident that the conflict trends are on the rise in Zambia in the last 10 years. The key driving factors of conflict are largely structural in nature. The country has no clear, proactive, sustainable and analytical framework for responding to, and managing emerging trends of conflict in a timely manner.”

He said the security architecture in place is best suited to manage traditional security challenges and not emerging trends bordering on human security that feeds into traditional security manifestations.

Dr Namaiko said the 2018 report of the commission of inquiry on the 2016 post-election violence, and the 2020 Amnesty International report indicate a worrying trend of a wreaked fragility status of Zambia.

He noted that such a status has potential to hamper developmental efforts of the new government.

Dr Namaiko is positive that President Hichilema is determined to build a cohesive and peaceful State but that he needs strong institutions that speak to his call for peace and security.

He stressed the need for a national peace policy that would be anchored on clear policy and institutional frameworks in guiding national unity and political will for peace.

“It will complement other existing policies and strategies in seeking to create essential conditions for successful economic development. This in recognition of the reality that democracy and peace are mutually reinforcing and both are prerequisites for socio-economic development and structural transformation,” he explained. “To operationalise these policy frameworks, a national peace architecture (NPA) should be established serve as an overall framework for institutionalising peace, security and unity in Zambia.”

Dr Namaiko proposed that such an NPA should be a national pillar for peace building, conflict prevention and transformation aimed at strengthening social and national cohesion.

He added that NPAs were increasingly being implemented across many countries at the moment as a conflict prevention, national building and social cohesion strategies.

“In Africa, South Africa, Rwanda, Kenya, Namibia, Malawi, Ghana and a few others have taken lead and proved that such an approach is an effective national building and cohesion tool. The Zambian conditions are ripe for this,” Dr Namaiko said.

He said a national infrastructure for peace would identify and integrate the country’s initiatives which contribute to peace-building, conflict prevention, management and resolution.

“The NPA will support and guide government capacity in the following four strategic pillars: establishing national conflict early warning and early response system in order to have a more proactive approach to managing conflicts, supporting mainstreaming of peace education, knowledge and capacities in the school curricula to entrench social cohesion through raising a new generation of children, citizens, leaders with a strong peace culture [and] ensuring a conflict sensitive analysis to the government development policy, plans and programmes ” explained Dr Namaiko. “This entails making social cohesion and conflict sensitivity integral to the national development planning process. This helps to address regional imbalances and grievances in the development process of the country.”