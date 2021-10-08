HH still has anger against the PF, says Mweetwa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema still has anger in him against the PF, says former Siavonga district commissioner Brave Mweetwa.

He however, says the PF has accepted that the UPND and President Hichilema won the elections adding that some PF members even voted for Hichilema.

Last Thursday, President Hichilema asked the PF to behave themselves.

“PF members, I want to appeal to you, behave yourselves. Don’t provoke a situation that we are managing well,” he said. “So, PF, behave yourselves; you’re lucky that HH is the President of Zambia, you’re very lucky. So, behave yourselves! Let sleeping dogs lie. But for you sleeping dogs keep lying there.”

He reminded the former ruling party to appreciate that it was the UPND which won the election.

President Hichilema said had PF won, there would have been bloodshed all over the country.

“I was told myself that I was fit for a bullet in my head. Have you forgotten? And that after elections, the first action my colleague [former president Edgar Lungu] was going to embark on was to put me behind bars. 15 times was not enough, he needed me to be there again,” President Hichilema said.

He pleaded with the PF to stop provoking members of the ruling who have been disciplined so far.

“…if we allow the UPND members to revenge, how will the people live in the communities? By now you know that UPND are in the majority, isn’t it? How will PF live in Mandevu?” asked President Hichilema. “How will PF live in Chawama if we say to a UPND member ‘revenge,

avenge’? What will happen? Think for a moment. It is my duty, my singular honour to restore order in this country.”

Reacting to the President, Mweetwa said no PF cadre would go into a market to pretend as if he or she is UPND.

“Let President Hakainde Hichilema sober up. Those putting on UPND regalia are purely UPND cadres. The PF has accepted that the UPND and President Hichilema won the elections and we will treat them as such. We will remain an opposition political party to provide positive criticism – checks and balances to the ruling party where it is necessary. When we see good things being done by the UPND we will support them 100 per cent,” he said. “Whenever he addresses a press conference you can see that he still has anger in him against the PF. But the quicker he realises that he is the President of all the people of Zambia including the PF, the better. So he should not politic when he addresses the nation and moreover some PF members even voted for him.” Mweetwa added that the PF would endeavour to speak out against any wrongs the UPND would do against Zambians.

“Where they go wrong, taking Zambians for granted that they voted for them, we will speak out as an opposition political party. They did so when they were in opposition and we will

also do the same,” he said.

Mweetwa said PF cadres have adhered to President Hichilema’s directives that no cadre is supposed to be in markets and bus stations.

“Our people have withdrawn. We have respected the decision of the President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, so let him sober up,” said Mweetwa. “We are also following his promises he made. Zambians are waiting, including me. Personally, I have realised that it is better to give him some time to settle down. So the quicker the UPND and our President start behaving as a ruling party the better for all Zambians including us in PF. Let President Hichilema concentrate on governing Zambians. Let him avoid to refer to the PF…That press conference was just to talk against the PF. If he wants let him organise a conference just to criticise us maybe it will help us in our rebranding efforts.”