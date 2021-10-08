Jobs, education and quality health services coming – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says jobs, business opportunities, education and quality health care services are coming.

He said this in light of the K635 million European Investment Bank and ZANACO agriculture investment initiative.

President Hichilema said the initiative was yet again a milestone in his quest for job creation.

He also said the initiative was a confirmation of his administration’s economic diplomacy which he has been talking about.

“This Initiative will benefit a lot of small, medium enterprises mainly engaged in the agriculture sector as it will improve farmers’ accessibility to affordable financing. This will in turn lead to job creation,” President Hichilema said. “Jobs, business opportunities, education and quality health care services are coming.”

President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the European Investment Bank and ZANACO for the joint venture.

“This is what we have been talking about and in order to have more of such support, we will continue with our economic diplomacy. Zambia is open for business through joint ventures,” said Hichilema.