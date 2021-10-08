Lusambo is a political Joker, says Chifita

[By Isaac Zulu in Kabwe]

BOWMAN Lusambo is a political joker, says Central Province UPND chairman Albert Chifita.

Recently, the Kabushi PF member of parliament was quoted in the media saying President Hakainde Hichilema lacks credible individuals to help him govern that is why he is finding it difficult to appoint permanent secretaries and other senior government officials.

But Chifita charged that Lusambo should not be taken seriously.

He said unlike the Edgar Lungu-led PF government, President Hichilema had assembled credible individuals to form his Cabinet.

Chifita said Lusambo lacked the credentials to even serve as provincial minister for Copperbelt and Lusaka.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is taking his time to appoint permanent secretaries and other people to senior government portfolios because he wants to pick the best. He wants to appoint qualified people to these positions. Mind you, permanent secretaries are supposed to be technocrats who should be able to give technical advice to ministers. The UPND leadership, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, does not want a situation where party officials or cadres are appointed to positions of provincial permanent secretaries,” explained Chifita. “As for Bowman Lusambo, he lacks credibility himself and the Zambian people were wondering why president Lungu even appointed him to the position of provincial minister. He lacks the credentials to even serve as provincial minister. Bowman should be the last person to ask about credibility in the UPND administration. Bowman Lusambo is a political joker who should not be taken seriously and we will not waste our time talking about him. He was just a kaponya (hawker), who did not add any value to Lungu’s cabinet. What value did he add the cabinet that Lungu assembled? Nothing!”

He also said individuals that have been appointed to serve in the new dawn Cabinet have academic qualifications in different fields.

“Edgar Lungu’s appointments were based on regionalism. He concentrated on two regions; meaning he mainly appointed people from the Northern, Luapula, Muchinga and Eastern provinces. But if you look at the Cabinet that President Hichilema has appointed, it comprises of people from all the 10 provinces of Zambia. The UPND Cabinet is of national character,” Chifita said. “The problem is that people have not been taking keen interest in analysing and comparing the cabinet of Edgar Lungu and the Cabinet that has been assembled by President Hakainde Hichilema. He has assembled a team of people that have academic qualifications. We are talking of Jack Mwiimbu, Cornelius Mweetwa, young Stanley Kakubo, our finance minister (Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane) and many others. They are people with qualifications. And they bring on board managerial skills and experience, which is an added advantage. So, Lusambo’s political rhetoric cannot hold water.”

He said the UPND leadership welcomes constructive criticism but would not be swayed by destructive criticism.