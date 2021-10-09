We must ‘kill’ Guinea, vows Sakala

[By Darious Kapembwa in Malabo]

SCOTLAND based Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala says he remains positive despite Zambia’s frustrating loss to Equatorial Guinea on Thursday in Malabo.

Zambia lost ground in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after going down 2-0 in Malabo in a game Moroccan referee El Jaafari

Noureddine took centre stage with his poor officiating that favoured the host team.

Sakala, who missed the Tunisian game in Ndola due to injury, said the team was gutted but must ‘kill’ Equatorial Guinea tomorrow to avenge for the unfair proceedings in Malabo.

“It feels very bad to lose a game. We were geared for this game; you could tell from the efforts of the guys. We really wanted to win this game but the officiating was very poor, this is not what we expected. I think on a level playing field, we were not going to lose this

game,” said Sakala. “But we were frustrated just from the very start, it is really bad but

we remain focused. Personally, I am very positive about the remaining games, starting on Sunday in the return match. We must kill Guinea and I am positive about that. It’s not the result we wanted but I am very positive. Football can change any time, at the moment we are concentrating on ourselves to just win, we cannot lose focus.”

Several followers have condemned the officiating, with the Football Association of Zambia writing a protest letter to FIFA over the behaviour of the referee who they felt started intimidating the players from the

first whistle.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga at half time confronted the match commissioner and placed on record that the second half was going to be played under protest.

Sports minister Elvis Nkandu also complained about the referee’s performance but urged the players to remain positive and focus on the

remaining games.