Matambo calls for win-win situation in companies on the Copperbelt

COPPERBELT minister Elisha Matambo says there should be a win-win situation in companies across the province.

Last week, over 500 unionised workers at Neelkanth Lime Plant staged a work stoppage protesting against employment conditions of service.

The employees are demanding improved salaries and for the employer to review the collective agreement.

According to the workers, their conditions of service are poor despite the company making huge profits.

The protests by the workers lasted three days in which production at the plant was completely paralysed.

In an interview after touring the plant, Matambo said the concerns of the workers have been addressed by management.

“The union and the representative of the employees, we have heard the issues that were creating animosity at work place. The concerns are genuine and we have told the union to do the right thing in representing the workers,” he said. “The issue was working for long hours and not getting what they work for.”

Matambo said the management was flexible and willing to work on the concerns of the workers.

“So management should also improve and increase on the number of workers to work in the plant. Management has also agreed that despite having an illegal strike, no one will be fired from work,” said Matambo.

Mine Contractors, Factory and Allied Workers Union secretary general Levi Chimfwembe described the work stoppage as illegal but expressed happiness that the plight of workers has been resolved.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt assistant labour commissioner Charles Muwowo observed that there is lack of worker education on the collective agreement.

He noted that the employees have since been sent home to give management chance to address their concerns.