Chambeshi counsels striker Shonga

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Beston Chambeshi says striker Justin Shonga has to redeem himself now because playing in Egypt is not going to be easy.

Chambeshi’s remarks come in the wake of Shonga’s move to Egyptian topflight side Ismailia after a rollercoaster ride in the South African premier league.

Shonga was a darling of the fans for a brief moment when he rose to stardom from the Zambia Police outfit Nkwazi FC and earned himself regular call-ups to the Chipolopolo before moving to South African giants

Orlando Pirates where he continued scoring goals for both club and country between 2017 and 2018.

He also played for Cape Town City and TTS as his career took a down turn when he continued struggling for form.

Asked to comment on Shonga’s move to Egypt, Chambeshi urged the player to conduct himself well and remain disciplined to be able to make a grade in that league.

“I think it is a good move for the young man and all I can say for now is, he has to redeem himself because playing in Egypt is not an easy thing,” Chambeshi said. “All that he needs to do is prove himself and to work hard if he plans to make a name there. I know there is a lot of competition and we have seen some Zambians failing to make a name in Egypt, but it is up to Shonga himself to prove that he still has football in his legs.”

Chambeshi, who had a successful stint at Esperance in Tunisia at the height of his playing career added: “But it is good to see our players in such a big league like Egypt. And all I can say is that he was once in South Africa where he learnt one or two things but playing in North Africa, you have to really prove yourself. His team mates there will want to see what value he will add to their club as a foreign player. Overall, it is all about discipline playing in a foreign country, and you have to conduct yourself well so that you maintain your name and that of your country. Otherwise, all I can say is, let him be himself and show his true colours; that he still has football in his legs.”

Shonga will be hoping to last longer than some of his compatriots still playing today who did not last long to see out their contracts in Egypt like Winston Kalengo, Clatous Chama and Ronald Kampamba.