Sinkamba appeals for release of 7,000 cannabis-related offenders

GREEN Party leader Peter Sinkamba has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to release all the 7,000 cannabis related offenders in prisons.

Sinkamba said this is in line with the powers of prerogative of mercy which the President will use as the country celebrates its Independence anniversary on October 24.

He said cannabis offences were not like assault where there is a victim who sustains injuries and permanent scars.

“On my mind is his list of prisoners that President Bally will release in the next few days in exercise of his constitutional powers of prerogative of mercy – the first ever exercise of these powers in life. It is estimated the one third of the prison population (7,000 out of 21,000 prisoners) are persons that have violated or accused of violating cannabis related offences,” Sinkamba said. “Ironically, cannabis offences are typically victimless offences. There is no victim involved like is the case with murder and manslaughter, where someone loses a life consequent to commission of the crime. Nor are cannabis offences like assault where there is a victim who sustains injuries and permanent scars.”

He said cannabis offences are no worse than prostitution, pimping, loitering, and operating brothels or indeed shebeens.”

He said with the enactment of the cannabis Act No. 33 of 2021; industrial hemp Act No. 34 of 2021; and narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances Act No.35 of 2021, it is imperative for Zambia to start afresh on the cannabis related offences.

“In view of the foregoing, I make an earnest appeal to President Bally (Hichilema) to consider releasing all the 7,000-plus cannabis related offenders on his first list of prisoners to be released in exercise of his powers of prerogative of mercy,” urged Sinkamba. “This will be very good for the nation because it not only signifies a fresh start due to the nation’s new national approach to cannabis, but also as means of genuine decongestion of prisons, which conditions President Bally knows better than I do.”