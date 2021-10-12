UPND revolution must be defended, says Liato

AUSTIN Liato says President Hakainde Hichilema cannot be said to have failed to deliver when the socio-economic destruction he is trying to restore was done in a 10-year period of the PF regime.

President Hichilema has been in office, from August 24 to today, for 49 days.

Some senior PF officials, fresh from a debilitating loss of the Republican presidency with a million votes, are out singing ‘messages of President Hichilema failing to fulfill his pre-campaign pledges.’

Liato, a former Kaoma Central MMD member of parliament, an ex-labour minister held a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

After the media briefing, Liato briefly spoke to The Mast, to sum up his address.

“It’s about just defending the revolution. I think that what we have is a result of a revolution, and this revolution must be defended. People should not mislead others that you can change things within a month or two,” Liato said. “If you want to achieve anything, whether it’s agriculture, it will cost you a year to do your agricultural activity. If you want to do your studies, there is an academic year – it will cost you at least a year. Anything [that] you want to do…”

He added that in other words, “what I’m just saying is that at institutional levels, you need a period in which things can mature.”

“What more to a country? So, let us give HH time to perform and to be assessed over a period of time. You cannot do that by telling Zambians that ‘they have already failed’ in one month, when the destruction [was for] 10 years,” Liato said. “In short, that’s the message. So, I’m asking the youths, the Zambians and you in the media that let us defend this revolution. This revolution is for you people even in the media profession.”

Liato added that the agitation of those accusing the President of performance failure is fuelled by the mere sought for political power.

“It’s a fight of power! People are not happy that they lost power and they think the only way they can [get it back] is to discredit others as early as possible and gain control of power,” noted Liato. “That vote you saw [on August 12] was anger in itself. And you want to tell the people whom you upset so much over this period of time that they can change their mind just now. It’s not workable!”