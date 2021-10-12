We shouldn’t insulate judiciary from criticism, says Mwenye

FORMER attorney general Musa Mwenye says while the Judiciary should retain respectability, it should not be insulated from criticism.

Mwenye featured on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme.

Of late, judicial and legal reforms, that would see even the position of chief justice being advertised and the appointment thereof being rigorous, have dominated in the media.

Lawyer John Sangwa has been the main proponent of such.

Opinion is divided on that matter and Mwenye was asked for his thought on the same.

He responded that the issue ought to firstly be contextualised.

“As far as I hear Mr Sangwa’s argument, he is argument is that of transparency and openness. Anything that engenders transparency ought to be embraced,” Mwenye said. “But having also served in government, I do know that a lot of things, before they are implemented, need a bit of due diligence and there is need for a bit of care before you move to implement.”

He explained that Sangwa, a State Counsel, is correct to highlight that the appointment of chief justices worldwide is centred on transparency.

“We’ve seen that in Kenya, South Africa. To that extent, I’m in agreement to anything that engenders more transparency, that builds more trust in important institutions such as the judiciary,” he noted. “[But] whether we should implement it now is a matter that really requires a bit of introspection.”

Asked if the law allows for appointing the chief justice using the current proposal of applying, Mwenye said: “the question is does it (the law) stop what is being proposed?”

“As far as I know, it doesn’t! The procedure that is there in the law is that the President appoints the chief justice on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission,” Mwenye said. “[But] how the Judicial Service Commission comes to that position is a matter that can be refined. It (refinement) could include those interviews [of would-be chief justice]. But whether it should be done in this instance is a matter that requires a bit more debate.”

He further explained that regarding to appointment of Constitutional Court judges, the Constitution provides for a minimum of number years as qualification – 15 years at the bar.

‘But it also provides that these people should be experts in human rights or constitutional law. If you were to open up a process like that, you would give the people a chance to see, through the questions, the interview process whether those people are actually qualified for those jobs,” Mwenye noted. “In places where this new trend has been adopted, the interviews [of judges] are public; they are televised or at least the public has access to them.”

He was also questioned if the current system of appointing judges, where the President does it with recommendations from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), is not foolproof enough.

“The current system depends only on the procedures in internally driven either by the President or the politicians in Parliament. What you’ll do by adopting the new trend is beyond the politicians, you would include the public. Anything that allows the public to have a window into the workings of government, into the recruitment process of important government positions, is something that should be supported,” Mwenye responded. “I want to emphasise; where I’m not clear at the moment, and I’m not sure [that] I have been convinced one or the other, is whether in this particular instance we should go that route. Whether we should adopt this procedure in most areas of government is a no brainer for me, particularly with the appointment of judges.”

On the caution by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) that lawyers should avoid general attacks on the judicial system, Mwenye said it should not necessarily be insults against the Judiciary.

“I have a principle in my life which, sometimes, has put me in trouble. When I have a contest between clarity and diplomacy, I choose clarity all the time. We should not be so diplomatic that the message [that] we are sending becomes unclear,” he said. “The Constitution is very clear that one of the principles by which the delivery of justice and the systems that are set up to deliver justice should abide by is accountability.”

He indicated that the Constitution itself says the Judiciary should be accountable.

“So, we can’t have a system where the Judiciary is not accountable to the public. Now we should not insult the Judiciary – we should not get to place where we reduce the respectability of important institutions such as the Judiciary,” Mwenye said. “But we should not insulate the judiciary from criticism. If I stand here, for example, and call judicial officers by insulting names, then there I’m reducing the respectability of the judiciary.”

He also pointed out that: “at a certain point, we must be honest about the failings of important institutions which we are part of.”

“I’m part of the legal profession! When I represented…and this is not to attack the Judiciary. I’m sharing an experience that I had, and this is there on the record,” said Mwenye. “When we did the presidential petition for this current President, President Hakainde Hichilema in 2016, we had no less than, if I’m not mistaken, seven conflicting decisions over one issue in a five-day period. We had a bit of misgivings about what happened…”