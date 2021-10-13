M’membe calls for new type of politics

WE urgently need a new type of politics based on morality, principles, values, standards and common aims, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said there was a lot of work ahead.

“As of last year, Zambia was 123rd in the overall Prosperity Index rankings. Since 2010, Zambia has moved down the rankings table by 12 places. A country once proud of its educational standards now spends so little on education that it ranks so low in the world. Our country which used to rank so low on the corruption index today is among the world’s most corrupt nations,” he noted in his latest “My two cents” postings. “Today we live in a highly contaminated moral environment. We have lost our values, principles, standards and common aims. We learned to ignore each other, to care only for ourselves. In Zambia today love, friendship, compassion, equity, justice, solidarity, fairness and humility have lost their depth and dimensions.”

He said when he talked about the contaminated moral atmosphere, he was speaking about everyone.

“We have all become used to a corrupt system and accepted it as an unalterable fact of life, and thus we help to perpetuate it. None of us is just its victim; we are all its co-creators. We urgently need a new way of doing things, a new type of politics based on morality, principles, values, standards and common aims,” Dr M’membe said. “We need to teach ourselves and others that politics should be an expression of the desire to contribute to the happiness of the community rather than of a need to cheat or rape the community. Let us teach ourselves and others that politics can be not only the art of the possible, especially if ‘the possible’ includes the art of speculation, calculation, intrigue, secret deals, and pragmatic maneuvering, but that it can also be the art of the possible, that is, the art of improving ourselves and the country.”

He said everyone had a duty to make the country a better place.

“We have a duty to struggle for a more just, fair and humane society. We should dream of such a Republic. What’s your two cents?” said Dr M’membe.