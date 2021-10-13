PF has continued to move towards self-destruction, says Chipenzi

GEARS Initiative Zambia says it is sad that PF has continued to move towards the direction of self-destruction by sticking to tribal, sectional and regional campaigns in advancing their political agenda.

Executive director MacDonald Chipenzi said it was deeply concerned with the tribal and regional campaigns being encouraged and promoted by the opposition PF in Kaumbwe and Msanzala elections.

Chipenzi said the regional and tribal voting that PF was trying to promote and encourage in the two constituencies was detrimental to the One Zambia One Nation motto and must not be encouraged by the new dawn government.

“Ironically, the PF vice-president, Given Lubinda, has tolerated his members to utter tribal and regional remarks during campaigns in his presence and even tread on that political trajectory which failed to work during the general election yet the party has been talking about rebranding, restructuring and rebuilding,” he said. “It is sad that PF has continued to move towards the direction of self-destruction by sticking to tribal, sectional and regional campaigns in the advancement of their political agenda. Obliviously, PF can’t reflect that the 2021 general election did send a strong signal against them by voting them out as a way of rejecting tribalism, regionalism, sectionalism and caderism.”

Chipenzi said that signal must have been a rallying point for the PF that anyone who wants to promote “these vices in their campaigns and conduct must be rejected once again”.

He said the law must also take its course especially the Penal Code and the public order Act on anyone promoting tribalism and sectionalism.

“We appeal to the people of Kaumbwe, Msanzala and Chisamba to reject politicians who want to divide them for politics and self-motivation,” said Chipenzi.