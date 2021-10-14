Increase budget allocation to ZNS to absorb youth programmes

THE Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) says there is need to increase the budgetary allocation to the Zambia National Service so that some of the youth empowerment programmes in agriculture and infrastructure are channeled through it.

Outlining the organisation’s expectations in the 2022 national budget, executive director Mundia Hakoola said the institute was alive to the fact that the budget was being presented at a time when there was economic transformation in the country and would be the UPND budget.

He said the past elections had key issues that were thorny among which was youth unemployment.

He said the institute recognises the role that young people played in the election with high hopes of fundamental changes that could bring employment and opportunities in the private sector to do business.

“In line with the high expectations of the youth, the institute urges government to consider increasing allocation in the following areas: Empowerment mechanisms – we currently have a number of empowerment programmes in the country that look at empowering various sectors such Citizen Empowerment Commission. Government should increase the funding to these initiatives so that more citizens can be empowered and can participate in the private sector and reduce the burden of unemployment,” he urged.

Hakoola said education particularly trade schools can help reduce unemployment if youths were empowered with skills and were put in cooperatives for them to participate using the skills they have acquired.

He said currently there were very few trade schools and that uneducated youths lack skills that can help them earn a livelihood.

“Zambia National Service – there is need to increase the allocation to ZNS so that some of the youth empowerment programmes in agriculture and infrastructure are actually channeled through ZNS. This can also absorb a number of youths,” said Hakoola.