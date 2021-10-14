Let us have faith in Bally, he is fixing it – Kambunji

LET’S us have faith in Bally, he is fixing it, says Kabwe district UPND information and publicity secretary Isaac Kambunji.

In a statement, Kambunji urged Zambians to exercise patience with President Hakainde Hichilema as he appoints permanent secretaries.

He observed that Zambians were anxious and concerned about the President’s delay to appoint permanent secretaries to carry out government functions.

However, Kambunji said deputy permanent secretaries and acting district commissioners were still discharging duties to ensure the government operates normally and smoothly.

“The Zambians are anxious, worried and concerned that the President is taking long to choose his human capital to government positions. The hurry to choose or appoint leaders to government positions must have contributed to the previous regime’s failures because they hurriedly placed wrong people at wrong times and in wrong positions. They didn’t take time to appoint the right people in right positions,” Kambunji said. “This is the new dawn government. Deputy permanent secretaries and deputy district commissioners are in place. So government is operating normally and smoothly.”

He said in other jurisdictions, like the United States of America, it takes 90 days for the President-elect to move to the White House to allow the that President to choose his cabinet.

“Who runs government affairs then? The government system is put on high alert day and night,” explained Kambunji. “So let’s give President Hakainde Hichilema ample time to appoint the right people in right positions. Let us have faith in Bally. He is fixing it.”