The agony of being blinded by wealth

IN his sermon during mass at St Anne’s Cathedral on Sunday, Fr Cleophas Lungu who is back in Chipata Diocese said it is sad that some people have a lot of money while others are wallowing in poverty.
The former Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops general secretary added that people should not invest in things that would pass away.
“What is strange is that some people can have stacks and stacks of money while others are dying of hunger. This is the fact of life – where there is a lot of money often times there is a lot of poverty. This is the reason why Jesus says ‘it is hard for those who are rich to enter eternal life because they are blind’. They can’t see that the youths need help, they don’t see that their wife and relatives need help,” said Fr Lungu. ‘’…We have heard of the story of King Solomon who, once given chance, he opted to ask God for wisdom. If we were given a chance, I don’t know what we would pray for. Wisdom is better than anything else; it is better than money, better than wealth. It is better than whatever one would cling for.”
We agree.
Benjamin Franklin once said, “Money never made a man happy yet, nor will it. The more a man has, the more he wants. Instead of filling a vacuum, it makes one.”
The Bible in Proverbs 11:28 warns that, “He who trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous shall flourish as the green leaf.”
And in Luke 12:15, Jesus Christ reminded Pharisees about the dangers of trusting in one’s wealth, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”
Often times, people have flaunted their wealth in all sorts of ways. In the political circles, we have seen this many times before and we are still seeing it. Just in the last Presidential and General Elections, we saw how PF members threw around their ill-acquired wealth. But where did it take them?
Outside the political arena, we also have people who have acquired some stature based on their wealth. We have had some people who would publicly brag about how much they had. And most of this same wealth – riches – could not even be justified.
Nevertheless, it is not wrong to be wealthy in a clean way. What is wrong is to use the same wealth to demean other members of society – to try and take away their dignity. Zambia being a Christian nation, such mentality does not suffice.
Again in the Bible, Jesus used a parable of the rich fool to show that wealth alone does not guarantee eternal life. To the contrary, it is our trust in God and service to humanity that guarantee eternal life.
Luke 12:16-21 states that, “And he told them this parable: The ground of a certain rich man yielded an abundant harvest. He thought to himself, ‘What shall I do? I have no place to store my crops.’ Then he said, ‘This is what I’ll do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, and there I will store my surplus grain’. And I’ll say to myself, ‘You have plenty of grain laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry’. But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?’ This is how it will be with whoever stores up things for themselves but is not rich toward God.”
In God’s plan of creation, wealth is meant to work for mankind, for the needy in society. It should not be used against society. And indeed, as Fr Lungu has said, there is no one who has ever gone to the grave with their wealth. All of us will go with just one pair of suits, with no cash in the pockets. So, it is real agony to put all our trust in wealth. Seek wisdom. It is better than money, wealth – earthly treasures! It is said wise people are well off. That wisdom can also help you live a more meaningful and fulfilling life – certainly something that is more important than money.
As Norman Vincent Peale noted, “Empty pockets never held anyone back. Only empty heads and empty hearts can do that.”
