The Courage of Thieves

Kelekas are like witches. Left to their own machinations, they garner for themselves tremendous courage to do entirely unimaginable stuff. Shame, it seems, only applies to those who are capable of it. It is not given and cannot be appreciated by those without the capacity to do so. Our country just got out of, or barely, a very dire situation where the ruling party perpetrated upon its citizens the most heinous of theft, corruption, and organised crime. The ruling party of just two months ago was a party of kelenkas. These are people who claimed to have liquidated a company, only for the company to end up in the pockets of influential friends. They went to a forest in Eastern Province and fenced it all off to benefit one selfish tombolilo.

But it does not end there. The whole country felt like a jail. People had no freedom to move around. People were being arrested for no reason. Those who had the luxury of getting out of routine jails would only do so after weeks and months in jail. There was no rule of law. Even private individuals such as the little lady from Kitwe found themselves in jail for weeks – for no apparent reason. It was reported that the little lady from Kopala was jailed because there was a criminal complaint involving alleged “cybercrimes”. To date there has been nothing out of that “criminal” complaint.

The police were never helpful too. The senior police officers of extremely high ranks would routinely lie to our people that they had the power to hold in the police cells any Zambian they wanted to hold. There were no rights. There was no recourse. If the police wanted you to spend a week or two in jail, they would just do it more like the motto of a sports brand. Just do it. But all that was wrong and illegal. And, shockingly, some of those liars are still wearing police uniforms today, and of course, since labour laws protect their jobs, they have just been transferred from lying to the public to lie to some service colleges somewhere.

We are a nation of no consequences, perhaps. People can fire their fellow citizens at will. They can jail their people at will. They can steal forests at will. And they can instigate tribal hate and fear at will. And when there is a change of government, those very people will just carry on with their roles. No consequences and no accountability.

But as if that is not enough, the political supervisors of the mayhem that took place in the previous government have now regrouped. They have found new courage. They are as emboldened as ever before. They have started dishing out lawsuits like candy. They are not repentant of the kind of mayhem they inflicted on our people. No. They are coming after every Jim, every Jack, and every Lane intimidating the weak. You would not even know that these are the guys who just received the greatest rebuke in politics. They have lost the elections. The people of Zambia registered their greatest displeasure against the former ruling party. But now those kelenkas are at it again. They have come back to “restore” their image. And what is there to restore? What respect can we ever give to a party that committed so many atrocities against our people?

Minimally, I, too, became a victim of their vindictiveness. One institution under their control just decided to make things difficult for no reason. I am lucky that my economic or professional survival did not depend on their action. But it went to show the kind of rot that was going on under the previous regime. We perhaps need an inquiry into how our country could be so corrupted to the extent that all institutions had gotten infiltrated by this kind of hate. I may have had the grace to survive my little ordeal – but that is not the case for many of our people who had their licences suspended, livelihoods crushed, contracts terminated, and their tiny bones broken.

And yet today the kelenkas are suing. They are asserting their rights to respect in our courts of law. Even thieves and kelenkas, it appears, have rights after all. But did these kelenkas think about the rights of Zambians when they were perpetrating the frauds against the Zambian people? Or maybe, they are just a bunch of shameless and emboldened witches.

The author, Dr Elias Munshya, can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com