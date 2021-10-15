VERNON Mwaanga says it has been his long held view that not enough is being done to look after freedom fighters.
He says in neighbouring countries, freedom fighters are being cared for through small allowances paid by the State and through membership to State-owned companies.
“During the short presidency of Rupiah Banda, a serious attempt was made to address this issue, which was not continued under the PF government,” notes Mwaanga. “I hope that President Hichilema will resurrect the issue by appointing a small committee to quickly look at this issue. It is painful to see freedom fighters struggling to put food on their tables after the supreme sacrifices they made to liberate our country.”
We cannot be proud as a country when our freedom fighters are barely surviving. How can we even proudly proclaim our independence when those who courageously fought for the freedom we are enjoying go hungry? It is shameful, dehumanising that our freedom fighters are struggling to put food on their tables after the supreme sacrifices they made to liberate our country. This can be a curse! There’s no honour in a child who fails to take care of his or her parents. Equally, there can never be honour and dignity in a country that neglects its veterans. Freedom fighters set the basis on which our nationhood rests. How can we abandon them? How do we even think of uplifting the livelihoods of today’s generation when the minute freedoms fighters are left in the cold to endure squalor and depravation?
Freedom fighters’ lamentations are real.
Let’s take care of our liberators. They deserve the attention due to them. Perhaps the best way to sum up VJ’s lamentation is to read Toppr essay where it illustrates that, “Freedom fighters were people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for the freedom of their country. Every country has its fair share of freedom fighters. People look up to them in terms of patriotism and love for one’s country. They are considered the epitome of patriotic people. Freedom fighters made sacrifices which one cannot even imagine of doing for their loved ones, leave alone the country. The amount of pain, hardships, and opposite they have endured cannot be put into words. The generations after them will always be indebted to them for their selfless sacrifices and hard work. One cannot emphasise enough on the importance of freedom fighters. After all, they are the ones because of whom we celebrate Independence Day. No matter how small a role they played, they are very much significant today as they were in those times. Moreover, they revolted against the colonisers so as to stand up for the country and its people. Furthermore, most of the freedom fighters even went to war to safeguard the freedom of their people. It did not matter that they had no training; they did it for the pure intention of making their country free. Most of the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the war for independence. Most importantly, freedom fighters inspired and motivated others to fight injustice. They are the pillars behind the freedom movement. They made people aware of their rights and their power. It is all because of the freedom fighters that we prospered into a free country free from any kind of colonisers or injustice…”
It is illogical to praise fruits of a tree while leaving out the roots that feed it. Our freedom fighters laid the foundation from which we are feeding and every generation will feed from. The government should certainly put our remaining freedom fighters on some life allowance so that they continue to bless their land. None of them should die cursing, all because the country they fought for abandoned them. We should listen to their lamentations.
VERNON Mwaanga says it has been his long held view that not enough is being done to look after freedom fighters.
He says in neighbouring countries, freedom fighters are being cared for through small allowances paid by the State and through membership to State-owned companies.
“During the short presidency of Rupiah Banda, a serious attempt was made to address this issue, which was not continued under the PF government,” notes Mwaanga. “I hope that President Hichilema will resurrect the issue by appointing a small committee to quickly look at this issue. It is painful to see freedom fighters struggling to put food on their tables after the supreme sacrifices they made to liberate our country.”
We cannot be proud as a country when our freedom fighters are barely surviving. How can we even proudly proclaim our independence when those who courageously fought for the freedom we are enjoying go hungry? It is shameful, dehumanising that our freedom fighters are struggling to put food on their tables after the supreme sacrifices they made to liberate our country. This can be a curse! There’s no honour in a child who fails to take care of his or her parents. Equally, there can never be honour and dignity in a country that neglects its veterans. Freedom fighters set the basis on which our nationhood rests. How can we abandon them? How do we even think of uplifting the livelihoods of today’s generation when the minute freedoms fighters are left in the cold to endure squalor and depravation?
Freedom fighters’ lamentations are real.
Let’s take care of our liberators. They deserve the attention due to them. Perhaps the best way to sum up VJ’s lamentation is to read Toppr essay where it illustrates that, “Freedom fighters were people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for the freedom of their country. Every country has its fair share of freedom fighters. People look up to them in terms of patriotism and love for one’s country. They are considered the epitome of patriotic people. Freedom fighters made sacrifices which one cannot even imagine of doing for their loved ones, leave alone the country. The amount of pain, hardships, and opposite they have endured cannot be put into words. The generations after them will always be indebted to them for their selfless sacrifices and hard work. One cannot emphasise enough on the importance of freedom fighters. After all, they are the ones because of whom we celebrate Independence Day. No matter how small a role they played, they are very much significant today as they were in those times. Moreover, they revolted against the colonisers so as to stand up for the country and its people. Furthermore, most of the freedom fighters even went to war to safeguard the freedom of their people. It did not matter that they had no training; they did it for the pure intention of making their country free. Most of the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the war for independence. Most importantly, freedom fighters inspired and motivated others to fight injustice. They are the pillars behind the freedom movement. They made people aware of their rights and their power. It is all because of the freedom fighters that we prospered into a free country free from any kind of colonisers or injustice…”
It is illogical to praise fruits of a tree while leaving out the roots that feed it. Our freedom fighters laid the foundation from which we are feeding and every generation will feed from. The government should certainly put our remaining freedom fighters on some life allowance so that they continue to bless their land. None of them should die cursing, all because the country they fought for abandoned them. We should listen to their lamentations.