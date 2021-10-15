Let’s stop hindering women from participating in politics – Mweetwa

[By Ben Mbangu in Dundumwezi]

SOUTHERN Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa has called for an end to the system of hindering women from participating in politics.

Gracing the Chungu traditional ceremony of Chikanta chiefdom over the weekend, Mweetwa said women must not be used as political choir singers but be allowed to take part into leadership positions too.

“Let’s stop hindering women from participating in politics. Women are key in national development hence must not just be required when it comes to singing political songs,” Mweetwa said.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire was to see women occupy decision making positions as evidenced from the selection of Zambia’s first female Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti.

“The appointment of a woman Speaker demonstrates how President Hichilema wants women to be included in key positions therefore those of you men whose wives have passion for politics allow them to participate in politics,” he said.

Mweetwa stressed the importance of supporting women adding that it was only then that development can be achieved.

And Mweetwa said the government was aware of the foot and mouth disease killing animals in the province.

“We have just been in government for a few weeks but we will not continue pointing fingers at PF because you can’t tell someone to milk a cow who doesn’t know. When you citizens saw problems you were facing, you chose HH a farmer as your leader, meaning he understands better. You chose wisely, meaning your problems will reduce,” he promised them.

Mweetwa assured people of Dundumwezi that the 2022 national budget would prioritise things that can help change their livelihood and not teargas or police riot vehicles as if there was war in the country.

Meanwhile, responding to Chikanta’s request to have the road network improved in Dundumwezi, Mweetwa said all roads of economic importance would be worked on.

“Dundumwezi alone produces maize more than some provinces hence as government we know the importance of working on the road linking you to other areas like Choma,” he said.

Mweetwa also urged district agriculture coordinating officers (DACOs) in the province to be on high alert of agro dealers.

“This time around, we won’t tolerate agro dealers duping farmers. Let’s do what is right for the people. Cheating is long gone. And you civil servants must not benefit from FISP,” he said.

Mweetwa warned villagers in the habit of registering fake cooperatives depriving would be beneficiaries to stop such immediately.

“Government has allocated resources to priority areas only hence many challenges of water, dams will be addressed. I’m urging all councils in the province to consult from chiefs and headmen before utilising the Constituency Development Fund. Secondly, don’t scatter resources under CDF because development won’t take place,” he advised. “People of Dundumwezi deserve to have electricity because they were displaced from the time of the construction of Lake Kariba. I will liaise with Zesco so that they can see how they can come up with a cheaper connection fee to enable you people here afford to have your houses connected.”

On the challenges of acquiring the National Registration Card (NRC), Mweetwa promised that the government would look into the matter.

“We have a lot of cowards in the country but loyalty and persistence you exhibited is great despite being victimised to a point of being denied getting NRCs. You continued supporting UPND for 23 years. Time for taking advantage of each other is long gone,” said Mweetwa.

Meanwhile, Chikanta said the Chungu traditional ceremony was a thanksgiving one to God.

“It’s time chiefs’ council reveal whether they are food secure or not and plan for next season as well as farmers meet stakeholders such as seed companies,” he said.

Chikanta reminded the government that farmers in his area had not yet been paid by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) while others didn’t have empty bags yet rains were about to start.

“People of Dundumwezi have been voting for UPND since 2001 even if the party has not been winning so please address their challenges,” pleaded Chikanta.