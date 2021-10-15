We’re expecting results – ZCTU

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Ibex Hill]

WE are expecting results to come, says Zambia Congress of Trade Union secretary general Cosmas Mukuka

In an interview, Mukuka said people’s expectations from the new government are high.

He said it was a delicate situation that requires sober minds.

“And those in political parties should be sober minded and the followers should be patient and work together,” Mukuka said. “Where there is a problem we expect the government to say ‘we can’t achieve this according to the campaign promises because of this and that’…especially the civil servants, there were songs which could easily convince the civil servant…People’s expectations are high. We are expecting results to come. So it’s like a plant that needs to be watered. So if there are problems, explain properly because there are emotions and expectations are very high.”

He said it was a delicate situation.

“Unemployed youths went with gowns to vote. They want things to happen. If they can’t happen, take time to explain,” Mukuka said.

He urged both parties not to be emotional but to listen to the explanation from the government.