M’membe calls for tolerance in all spheres of life

TOLERANCE is needed in all spheres of life, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said in an age where social media has drawn people much closer together, its benefits would only be felt when mutual goodness, respect and understanding prevail.

“Compatriots here is my two cents on tolerance! The word tolerance means the willingness to accept or to tolerate, especially opinions or behaviour you may not agree with, or to behave sensibly with those who are not like you,” he said.

“Tolerance is needed in all spheres of life, and on every level and in every stage because it plays a vital role in establishing peace and love in all the units of society, from the smallest up to the highest.”

Dr M’membe said tolerance does not mean that only one person or party shows tolerance and others do not.

He said when some people disagree on a certain issue they must advocate and express their opinion in a respectful manner.

“Hateful and provocative words should not be used. Tolerance must be shown from both sides on issues, in order for it to be effective. Tolerance can be shown in many ways, on different occasions and at different times. A person might fully disagree with others on any issue while at the same time honouring and respecting those with different ideas and opinions and treating them with full dignity and honour,” Dr M’membe said.

“In this age, where people of different backgrounds, cultures and religions live together, establishing tolerance and harmony has become very crucial and fostering mutual love and affection has become vital. Without tolerance and harmony, the lasting peace of this country cannot be maintained, and loyalty for each other cannot be established.”

He said lack of tolerance leads to violence, and finally it destroys the peace and security of society.

“When people fail in their arguments they become intolerant, and then they use force and aggression to support their point of view,” noted Dr M’membe.