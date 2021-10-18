Banda’s arrest a great blow to PF – Chipenzi

GEARS initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi has described the arrest of PF candidate for Lusangazi district council chairperson election, Patrick Menyani Banda for alleged possession of forged Grade 12 certificate as unfortunate.

He has since called for more investment in the installation of effective vetting systems or equipment to avoid unqualified individuals ascending to positions of influence they are not supposed to in future.

Banda was arrested by Petauke Police around 08:00 hours on Saturday.

Commenting on the arrest, Chipenzi said it was sad that both the Examination Council of Zambia and Electoral Commission of Zambia could authenticate Banda’s alleged forged papers.

“GEARS Initiative constituency coordinator in Msanzala confirms that indeed Mr Banda is in police custody in Petauke for alleged offence. It is, however, sad that the two ECZs – Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Examination Council of Zambia, could authentic academic papers for Mr Banda and validate his nomination based on forged academic papers which have landed the PF candidate into police custody,” he noted.

Chipenzi said Banda’s arrest is a great blow to the PF and competitive electoral contest ahead of this Thursday’s elections in the area.

“This vice of alleged possession of forged grade 12 academic papers among aspiring and contesting candidates in both rural and urban areas is now a source of worry in the electoral process,” he said. “The practice is also a concern that must be rooted out by finding the manufacturers of such papers and bring them to book.”

Chipenzi called for an effective system of verifying papers such as certificates.

“The fact that aspirants even with forged papers pass the ECZ (education) verification process and ECZ (election) validation exercise at nomination is a sign that the two institutions may have poor or defective vetting systems/equipment that cannot detect such illegality on the papers thereby contributing to perpetuation of illegality in the electoral process,” he said. “Therefore, there is need for more investment in the installation of effective vetting systems/equipment to avoid unqualified individuals ascending to positions of influence they are not supposed to ascend in future.”

Chipenzi said it was also unfortunate that political parties failed to do due diligence when adopting candidates despite the knowledge of the existing legal requirements for any adopted candidate to have G12 certificate.

“However, since Mr Banda is validly nominated by ECZ (Election), his case may be beyond the police arrest but a constitution breach which triggers a petition under Article 52,” he noted. “This means that the complainants must have sought the attention of the Constitutional Court within seven after nomination than going to police so that the Court could have interpreted the provisions of Article 52.”

Chipenzi said GEARS expected Banda to be given police bond.

“GEARS Initiative is aware that forgery is a standalone offence under the relevant laws of Zambia and the case may be properly before the police,” said Chipenzi. “Being a bondage and bailable offence, GEARS Initiative expects Mr Banda to be granted those facilities so that he continues with his campaigns pending his appearance in court and also possible election petition after the election if he wins.”