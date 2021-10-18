Be careful of opposition PF, Siabutuba warns UPND

YOUTH Development Organisation executive director Partner Siabutuba has warned the UPND government to be careful with PF if its dream is to rule beyond five years.

In an interview, Siabutuba said a former ruling party in the opposition was as dangerous as a wounded Buffalo.

“President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government should be careful with PF. In the 10 years of PF in government, they built deep institutional and cultural practices and attitudes which can frustrate the current government if not well managed,” he warned.

Siabutuba said the PF ran a vigorous propaganda in the run-up to the 2021 general elections adding that its efforts can still be clearly seen on its aligned online media platforms aimed at “testing the waters, diluting the confidence that Zambians have in the UPND campaign commitments such as free education, cheaper mealie meal and fertiliser among others”.

“They also know very well the type of President they are dealing with. Now with the corruption deals such as fire tenders, ambulances, honey bee scandals among others sitting on the shoulders of the former ruling party officials, they will regroup, use their experience in government to counter the corruption fight by the current government,” he said. “It is therefore important that investigative wings move at a better and satisfying speed to the many Zambians whose resources were looted and subjected them to untold suffering including consuming expired drugs and other medical commodities.”

Siabutuba suggested that investigations into the recovery of plundered resources must be extended to the Youth Empowerment Fund.

“Huge amounts of money were released over the years but we can’t see sustainable youth empowerment projects commensurate to the amounts of money released as most of this money was given to cadres to abuse and not to develop leaving out youths who would made good use of the funds,” said Siabutuba.