Depoliticising the Civil Service

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says those that were appointed politically, will in the same fashion be removed politically.
“Don’t over politicise the civil service. We should not over politicise this position, and because of that perception, the over politicalising of the civil service and public service in the previous regime, there is an outcry and that you agree that there is an outcry,” she told Parliament last Friday. “There is another outcry which comes from both sides of the House that we are taking too long, the government of Hakainde Hichilema is taking too long to appoint. It is for this reason that President Hakainde Hichilema is taking great care in appointing people into offices so that he does not end up with the same kind of situation where people think there is witch hunt. Where people think it is only about cadres. He is working to ensure that the right people are appointed into offices.”
She assured Zambians that the right people would be in the right office.
“So through Madam Speaker, I would like to call out to the public that take your time. The right people will be in the right offices and we will not shy away, Madam Speaker, from saying there are political offices and if you are appointed politically, you are removed politically. That is exactly the way it should be. If I am appointed politically, even if I am still in the office, I should know that I will be removed at the right time,” said Vice-President Nalumango. “Madam Speaker, there should be no issue. Those that have been appointed politically will be removed with dignity. They will definitely leave at the right time. We want to bring professionalism as much as we can. So, those that are in the system through cadreism, through political appointments, I believe that they are sitting there knowing that they are going. I should just say that let there be no destruction of anything that you leave behind because Zambia is still Zambia. Don’t touch any documents, destroy it. This is your country. You came in politically and you are going politically.”
Meritocracy must reign in our civil service. Above all, we should endeavour to depoliticise our public service if professionalism is to take root. We are failing in provision or delivery of services to the nation because intended beneficiaries are considered on political patronage! You cannot have a civil service full of elements that deployed politically and conditioned to work with partisan lenses. This cannot continue. Let the public service work for every Zambian. But this starts with a recruitment policy that must be above partisan affiliation – approach. Any policy direction anchored on bringing sanity in our civil service must be upheld – supported. The public service is the core – an engine – to our development. Nothing can be advanced if this sector or structure of our governance system is fractured or tailored to serve party interests over State functions.
Jack Lew put it this way, “I think there’s no higher calling in terms of a career than public service, which is a chance to make a difference in people’s lives and improve the world.”
And Constance Wu said, “Public service is about serving all the people, including the ones who are not like you.”
And Jimmy Carter tells us that, “You cannot divorce religious belief and public service. I’ve never detected any conflict between God’s will and my political duty. If you violate one, you violate the other.”
According to the OECD, “A professional and efficient public administration implies competent, motivated and impartial civil servants working in a system dedicated to serving the public interest. While it may be relatively easy to draw the profile of a merit-based civil service in conceptual terms, it is much more difficult to define the ways and means of putting such a civil service into place. Although [for instance] countries of the central and eastern European region for the most part have institutions in place, significant shortcomings exist in civil service legal frameworks, coordination structures and management…The professionalism and efficiency of the administration depend not only on the quality of recruitment, but also on the organisation of career development. The establishment of a common framework applicable to different administrations and which sets a hierarchy of functions, grades and career development has a clarifying and harmonising effect. Career development based on the principle of rewarding merit constitutes the central element for professionalising the civil service and motivating its officials. In order to reward merit, it is first necessary to put in place an evaluation system which makes it possible for decisions relating to career development to be based on a fair assessment of qualifications and performance, thereby ensuring the promotion of those officials whose competencies can be objectively recognised.”
Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says those that were appointed politically, will in the same fashion be removed politically.
“Don’t over politicise the civil service. We should not over politicise this position, and because of that perception, the over politicalising of the civil service and public service in the previous regime, there is an outcry and that you agree that there is an outcry,” she told Parliament last Friday. “There is another outcry which comes from both sides of the House that we are taking too long, the government of Hakainde Hichilema is taking too long to appoint. It is for this reason that President Hakainde Hichilema is taking great care in appointing people into offices so that he does not end up with the same kind of situation where people think there is witch hunt. Where people think it is only about cadres. He is working to ensure that the right people are appointed into offices.”
She assured Zambians that the right people would be in the right office.
“So through Madam Speaker, I would like to call out to the public that take your time. The right people will be in the right offices and we will not shy away, Madam Speaker, from saying there are political offices and if you are appointed politically, you are removed politically. That is exactly the way it should be. If I am appointed politically, even if I am still in the office, I should know that I will be removed at the right time,” said Vice-President Nalumango. “Madam Speaker, there should be no issue. Those that have been appointed politically will be removed with dignity. They will definitely leave at the right time. We want to bring professionalism as much as we can. So, those that are in the system through cadreism, through political appointments, I believe that they are sitting there knowing that they are going. I should just say that let there be no destruction of anything that you leave behind because Zambia is still Zambia. Don’t touch any documents, destroy it. This is your country. You came in politically and you are going politically.”
Meritocracy must reign in our civil service. Above all, we should endeavour to depoliticise our public service if professionalism is to take root. We are failing in provision or delivery of services to the nation because intended beneficiaries are considered on political patronage! You cannot have a civil service full of elements that deployed politically and conditioned to work with partisan lenses. This cannot continue. Let the public service work for every Zambian. But this starts with a recruitment policy that must be above partisan affiliation – approach. Any policy direction anchored on bringing sanity in our civil service must be upheld – supported. The public service is the core – an engine – to our development. Nothing can be advanced if this sector or structure of our governance system is fractured or tailored to serve party interests over State functions.
Jack Lew put it this way, “I think there’s no higher calling in terms of a career than public service, which is a chance to make a difference in people’s lives and improve the world.”
And Constance Wu said, “Public service is about serving all the people, including the ones who are not like you.”
And Jimmy Carter tells us that, “You cannot divorce religious belief and public service. I’ve never detected any conflict between God’s will and my political duty. If you violate one, you violate the other.”
According to the OECD, “A professional and efficient public administration implies competent, motivated and impartial civil servants working in a system dedicated to serving the public interest. While it may be relatively easy to draw the profile of a merit-based civil service in conceptual terms, it is much more difficult to define the ways and means of putting such a civil service into place. Although [for instance] countries of the central and eastern European region for the most part have institutions in place, significant shortcomings exist in civil service legal frameworks, coordination structures and management…The professionalism and efficiency of the administration depend not only on the quality of recruitment, but also on the organisation of career development. The establishment of a common framework applicable to different administrations and which sets a hierarchy of functions, grades and career development has a clarifying and harmonising effect. Career development based on the principle of rewarding merit constitutes the central element for professionalising the civil service and motivating its officials. In order to reward merit, it is first necessary to put in place an evaluation system which makes it possible for decisions relating to career development to be based on a fair assessment of qualifications and performance, thereby ensuring the promotion of those officials whose competencies can be objectively recognised.”