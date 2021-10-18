Edgar Lungu and his PF were heartless, says Hamusonde

[By Edwin Mbulo in Monze]

EDGAR Lungu and his PF were heartless, says chief Hamusonde.

In an interview after infrastructure minister and Southern Province minister, Charles Milupi and Cornelius Mweetwa respectively toured the Monze-Nico road last Tuesday, Hamusonde of

Bweengwa west of Monze charged that the PF would have exterminated Tongas if they had a way.

He lamented the deplorable state of the Monze-Nico road.

“If I had the means I would offer free transport to Lusaka residents to travel to Monze so that they can have a drive on the Nico road and thereafter tell me if the PF changed Zambia. Those who stay in Lusaka think that what they see there is what is everywhere in Zambia. They think we have state-of-the-art roads as Edgar Lungu and his PF characters told them,” Hamusonde said. “I can tell you that even roads in war torn countries are far much better than the Nico-Monze road. It is a death trap. It is an eyesore. One would not believe that he or she is in Zambia by driving on that road. In simplicity, Edgar Lungu and his PF were heartless. Judas Iscariot slightly better than them because he committed suicide by hanging himself after realising that he had sold Jesus Christ. The PF and even Mr Edgar Lungu have failed to apologise to Zambians as suggested by Josephs Akafumba. What a heartless group of Zambians they are!”

Hamusonde said it was even so annoying to “see bunches of cash being spread on beds on social media by PF cadres” when ordinary Zambians suffer untold misery.

He said even the call to improve tourism in Zambia becomes a mockery when one considers the state of the Monze-Nico road which is the route to Lochinvar National Park.

“I appeal to the new dawn government to quickly work on the road so that we reap the gains out of tourism as this route leads to Lochinvar National Park which is home to wetland mammals and migratory birds,” Hamusonde said.

He has since appealed to former president Lungu and the PF to publicly apologise to the nation for their ills.

“I am a Christian and I would be almost very happy to forgive Mr Lungu and the PF for the atrocities they committed against the people of Zambia, especially us who hail from Southern Province,” said Hamusonde. “The only problem we committed was being born from the South of Zambia…if they had a way they would have exterminated us as Hitler tried to do with

the Jews.”