Employ a good long-term coach now

While there are plenty of positives to pick from Zambia’s faltering Qatar 2022 FIFA world cup qualifying campaign, it is also important to point out what went wrong.

From the outset, FAZ put a high premium on this campaign and we saw a lot of seriousness towards preparations for the world cup qualifiers as we attempted to make a maiden appearance at the biggest global football showpiece for the last 53 years.

About 11 or so international friendly matches were arranged during the FIFA international windows, all in a bid to keep the team in shape. But that opportunity was wasted when former coach Micho’s technical bench

called different sets of players at several given opportunities to fine-tune his selection. In the end we simply never stopped assessing new players in big numbers when our opponents had settled on which players would be

playing in these qualifiers, this was part of the players-here we lost it from the bench.

After being given enough chances to solidify his team Micho was shown the exit door after a disastrous 2021 senior COSAFA cup campaign, and Beston Chambeshi was drafted in to oversee the qualifying process and

given experienced Croatian coach Aljosa Asanovic as his technical advisor. Before the first game against Maurtiania in Nouakchott last month, Beston’s team was camped in Morocco to prepare for the game and

Chipolopolo won the first game although the selection of players for that assignment was highly questionable. But Chambeshi brushed off criticism of his selection in the first

Game. Sadly for him, he picked the same team against the much experienced and group favourites Tunisia in the second encounter at home where he named a strong bench and a weak starting 11 and it backfired

big time.

With all respect to the 2017 Under-20 AfCON winning team and world cup quarter finalists, Chambeshi’s trust in his boys to replicate that

performance has cost the nation. Truth is, only three or four of that 2017 intake deserve places in the current senior national team. And I mean captain Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka, these others have all largely been fringe players at their respective clubs but the coach insisted on them at the expense of such active and ripe ones like Clatous Chota Chama, Larry Bwalya, Kelvin Mubanga and the like.

It’s true in football, stars are ‘born’ everyday but they mature with different competitions and therefore having the likes of Prince Mumba as a revelation isn’t bad at all. But playing them at a world cup stage where Clatous is benched at their expense has been a serious let-off. In any case, young Jimmy Mukeya was arguably Zambia’s best young

player of last season and also starred for NAPSA Stars in their maiden CAF campaign and therefore is more experienced internationally than Prince, in my view, and deserved more time on the pitch than for example struggling Boyd Musonda. Football is not acting like in comedy where a man disguises himself into a woman for purposes of making the audience crack with laughter.

Football is real and when you play fringe-dysfunctional players, you are going to be exposed like what has happened to us in the last four matches.

Clearly, when you pick the best available players like the coaches did in the last game against Equatorial Guinea, quality football comes out. And, clearly, if we had a complete team with Mwepu and Daka available or

even the best performing striker in the league Alex ‘Bazo’ Ng’onga, we could have easily won by a wide margin. We simply missed too many chances, which again calls for a lot of passion from our current crop of players.

The passion of Kalusha Bwalya, Charles Musonda, Johnson Bwalya, Mordon Malitoli, Kenneth Malitoli, Elijah Litana, Harrison Chongo and the Ashios Melu, the Fred Mwila generations towards the flag is evidently

missing today. And this is to some extent due to a flurry of football conmen or agents. Current South African coach Hugo Broos is also fighting this vice, anyway, this is a topic for another day.

Frankly speaking, we lost out on these three games from the technical bench even if there were COVID, injury and suspensions in some

Instances. Otherwise, how can one explain how we ended up with one defensive midfielder and panicked when he got suspended? We also had only one left back, Prosper Chiluya, we also had three goal keepers who are all not first choice goal keepers at their respective clubs. It is clear, Beston’s mandate at the helm of Chipolopolo has come to an end, therefore, FAZ must immediately employ a coach and give him a

Long-term contract. Sit with minister Elvis Nkandu, he has shown the desire and appetite to work with you.

Look at Senegal, Alliou Cisse was appointed in 2015 and the Teranga Lions have only reached the AfCON final once in 2019. But clearly the project is now ripe after six years; Senegal can now win anything. Asanovic is an experienced player who played in the 1998 world cup, played for Napoli and Panathinaikos and was part of the technical team when Croatia reached the 2018 world cup final and lost to France. Hear him too, he may be the tramp card or go local again. But who am I? It’s entirely up to the authorities at Football House.

The point is, we need a long-term coach now. The positive is that the team is already there. Employ a coach to finish the world cup

Qualifiers, keep the team active for 2023 AfCON qualifiers. I submit.

Email: dariouskapembwa6@gmail.com, WhatsApp only: +260 979 116328.