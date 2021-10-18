Importance of handwashing

[By Stanslous Ngosa]

SINCE 2008, Global Handwashing Day has been celebrated annually on October 15 to promote handwashing with soap and water as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent disease and save lives.

When handwashing with soap is practiced at key moments, such as after using the toilet or before eating, it can dramatically reduce the risk of diarrhoea and pneumonia, which can cause serious illness and death.

Handwashing with soap also helps prevent the spread of other infections and viruses including influenza and COVID-19.

Zambia, like any other country, is celebrates this occasion to create awareness on the importance of this day.

This year’s theme is “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together.” No matter your role, you can celebrate Global Handwashing Day.

The theme calls for scaling up hand hygiene, especially through hand washing with soap to prevent the spread of diseases.

The unprecedented nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight the critical role hand hygiene plays in disease transmission.

Therefore, this year’s theme is a call to action which requires leveraging our experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic to promote awareness and investment in hand washing as we enter the new normal beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme also resonates with the milestones set under the Sustainable Development Goals and the Seventh National Development Plan.

The theme clearly demonstrates the need for the government and sector players to accelerate the implementation of water, sanitation and hygiene interventions to improve access to clean and safe water, and adequate sanitation. Hand washing with soap and water has been proven to be the most effective way of removing germs and other bacteria.

The focus on hands is because of the frequent use of hands which entails that hands can easily accumulate germs and bacteria more than any other part of the body. The probability of hands being contaminated with germs and bacteria every minute is very high.

The need to frequently and thoroughly clean the hands to remove the germs and bacteria by washing hands with soap and water cannot be overemphasised.

During this time that the country has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasis has been on hand washing with soap and water at all critical times. Hand washing and its importance in helping prevent the spread of diseases should be our everyday talk in our homes, places of work and any other social gathering.

It is a well-known fact that contaminated hands are the main sources of diarrhoeal and acute respiratory infections, especially in children under five years.

United Nations agencies such as the World Health Organisation and UNICEF, estimate that a combination of diarrhoeal diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid and acute respiratory infections such as pneumonia, result in deaths of about 3.5 million children every year.

Government remains committed to attainment of set targets under the Sustainable Development Goals, Vision 2030 and the Seventh National Development Plan. These targets include improved water resources development and management as well as improved access to water supply and sanitation to improve hygiene practices.

To this effect the ministry is implementing projects and programmes in both urban and rural areas aimed at improving access to water supply and sanitation services.

These efforts have been supported by collaborative efforts with other key line ministries as well as stakeholders such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, UNICEF, DFID, GIZ, WaterAid, World Vision and SNV.

Significant improvement has been made in terms of access to water and sanitation with 72 per cent of people now able to adequately access water. This marks a remarkable achievement from 65 per cent in 2014.

Sanitation coverage also increased from 25 per cent in 2014 to the current 54 per cent.

It is envisaged that once water and sanitation facilities are made accessible to all, hand washing services will consequently improve.

(The Author is Head Media Relations in the Ministry of Health.)