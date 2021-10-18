Revoke October prayers, Mukuka urges HH

POLITICAL researcher Cephas Mukuka says the October prayers have hijacked the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

He is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to revoke the October 18 prayers and move them to December 29 and henceforth declare the day a public holiday.

Dr Mukuka said in 1991, on December 29, Zambia was declared a Christian nation by then president Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba.

“Chiluba had his own strengths and weaknesses like any other person but talking of one of his great strengths is that during his 10-year tenure as president, Zambia remained solid and united. MMD had serious representation in all the provinces,” he said.

Dr Mukuka said the divisions emerged immediately after Chiluba left the presidency and that his successor Levy Patrick Mwanawasa struggled with recognition and acceptance as president.

“Later he turned out to be one of the best presidents Zambia has ever produced.

This was actually the period that Zambia got divided into two political blocks, the North East and the South West respectively,” he noted.

Dr Mukuka said the prayers the PF were holding on October 18 every year, and now passed on to the new dawn administration were supposed to be held on December 29.

He said the significance of the day of Christian nation declaration was as vital as October 24 when Zambia got liberated from colonial powers.

“We have the physical and spiritual birthdays standing shoulder to shoulder. What has to be declared a public holiday is the 29th of December as opposed to the 18th of October. The spiritual birthing took place in December and not in October, please,” Dr Mukuka argued. “This is a very straight forward matter which has to be corrected as soon as possible. Let President Hakainde Hichilema revoke the October prayers and move them to the 29th of December and henceforth declare this day a public holiday. This will enable Zambians to fast and pray, and equally acknowledge this important day without fail. The October prayers have hijacked the declaration, which is a very unfortunate situation. Let’s not forget that our God is a God of order and not of confusion.”

He said the clergy who celebrate the Christian nation declaration struggle not only to publicise the day but equally to have many Christians attend the said prayers.

“Going forward, let this be the last time we are having these prayers in October. Let justice and fairness prevail in this matter. The Christian nation declaration defines who Zambians are, and further distinguishes us from the rest of the world hence the need to have national prayers in December on the 29th. It’s as simple as that,” said Dr Mukuka.