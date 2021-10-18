THEIR RICHES ARE IN DUBAI – NALUMANGO

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the PF knows that they failed the people.

She says Zambia is rich but people are poor adding that “only a few are so rich and now their riches are in Dubai”.

Drumming up support for UPND candidate in the Lusangazi council chairperson election Frederick Banda at Mawanda Primary School on Saturday, Nalumango said the government is struggling because the fertilizer that the PF government promised to deliver before elections was not in the country.

“Fertiliser, the same PF; ba PF muleumfwako insoni (you should be ashamed), insoni ebuntu (being ashamed is humanity), you know that you failed people and they want to come and lie to you the people of Lusangazi. We are now struggling because the fertiliser they promised is not in the country but the little that is there, we are going to deliver,” she said.

“From Monday (today) the Minister [of Agriculture] will launch (the fertiliser distribution exercise). It will come but we are looking for money to buy more fertiliser.”

Vice-President Nalumango said the government has purchased 900,000 metric tonnes of maize under the Food Reserve Agency from the budgeted 500,000.

“Those who have gone, they planned to buy very little, 500,000 metric tonnes of maize and that has been bought. But this government has said there may be no cash right now but we are buying the maize because we will find the money,” she said. “This government has purchased 400,000 metric tonnes of maize more than they (PF) planned. That comes to 900,000 metric tonnes.”

Vice-President Nalumango said people should forget about PF because it cannot come back.

“Bakamba kudala kuti maliro akachoka munyumba sabwelela (when the deceased’s body is taken for burial, it does not go back). Why should you go back to PF? What new lie are they bringing? Don’t remain behind, the country is moving forward. In my place, Northern Province we defeated PF. That is the truth, Hakainde won,” she said.

Vice-President Nalumango urged the people to vote for UPND candidate Fred Banda because he was the one with the President’s vision.

“He is the one with the vision of the President and we will move forward together to develop our country. Zambia is rich but people are poor. Only a few are so rich and now their riches are in Dubai. Come on, you don’t want to go that way,” said Nalumango.

Health minister Sylvia Masebo urged the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

And Water, Development and Sanitation minister Mike Mposha said his ministry has seen the challenges of water that people face especially in rural areas.

Mposha, who is also Munali UPND member of parliament, said President Hakainde Hichilema has promised that he will increase the budgetary allocation to the water sector in next year’s budget.

Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga urged the people of Lusangazi not to vote for PF in Thursday’s election.

The UPND campaign meeting was attended by former Msanzala PF member of parliament Peter Daka and former Chipata Central PF parliamentarian Moses Mawere, who also wore UPND caps.