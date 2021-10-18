Youth unemployment in Kaoma a time bomb – Caritas

CARITAS Kaoma has welcomed the move to open a youth training centre in Kaoma at Zambia National Service camp in Mangango.

Caritas Kaoma member Sansele Mukumbuta said the centre would create the needed skills development in the district and beyond.

Mukumbuta noted with sadness that despite having Nyango Training Centre under Zambia Correctional Facility, the centre was seen to be biased in its recruitment as local people were not benefiting in its training.

“Caritas Kaoma sees youth unemployment in our district as a time bomb. So this idea alluded to by the Zambia National Service Commandant [Lieutenant General Patrick] Solochi must be supported by stakeholders in Kaoma for it will be a game charger in reducing youth unemployment,” he said. “As Caritas Kaoma we strongly feel this centre must utilise local available resources into finished products. The district has timber and other resources that the previous governments had not utilised to create youth employment at Kaoma Youth Resource Centre under the Ministry of Youth. So it’s our appeal that the proposed centre must be seen to make a difference in the lives of the youths.”

Mukumbuta said the national youth policy and its implementation framework plan must be revived to meet the current government’s plan over skills development and youth mainstreaming.

He said lessons must be noted from Chiyoko Youth Training Centre in Eastern Province managed by the Zambia National Service which had failed to transform skills development for the youths.

He said Caritas Kaoma would like to see the development supported with a budget provision and reflected in the Yellow Book for the 2022 national budget.

“We have seen the Mongu Stadium and Lewanika University that failed to be completed. In this vein the government’s political will must be supported and youths must take advantage of such skills once this centre is opened,” said Mukumbuta.