APPOINTMENT OF JUDICIAL OFFICERS: A NECESSARY DISCOURSE ON TRANSPARENCY

[By Chapter One Foundation]

Recent proposals on how the Chief Justice ought to be appointed have highlighted a need for transparency in the manner in which all judicial officers are appointed. At present, the power to appoint judicial officers vests in the Office of the President on recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission. The Judicial Service Commission is a body established by the Constitution as amended by the Constitution Amendment Act No 2 of 2016 to appoint judicial officers. The Constitution provides that the operations of the Judicial Service Commission and the qualifications of judicial officers are to be prescribed. Aside from the Service Commissions Act No 10 of 2016, which merely restates the functions of the Judicial Service Commission as provided for in the Constitution, there is as yet no statute guiding the functions of the Judicial Service Commission. There is no statute regulating the processes of the Judicial Service Commission and particularly the process of selection of individuals for purposes of appointment or recommendation to judicial office. There is a need to put in place a statutory framework in this regard.

Transparency in the appointment of judicial officers is not a novel suggestion and Zambian policy and law makers need not look far for examples of how this can be achieved. In Kenya for instance, Kenya’s Judicial Service Commission nominates qualified candidates who are then selected by the President subject to approval by the National Assembly. In compliance with international standards, the Kenyan Constitution promotes quality of appointees by stipulating requirements for eligibility. The President is not at liberty to appoint persons outside those proposed by the Judicial Service Commission. At the stage of approval by the National Assembly, members of the public are allowed to participate in the process by submitting queries and information to the Parliamentary vetting Committee regarding nominees. In South Africa, the Judicial Service Commission is equally established by the Constitution and comprises several members including 6 members of the National Assembly, three of whom must be members of the opposition. Although South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission is equally at liberty to determine its own procedures, the Judicial Service Commission Act requires the publication of the process adopted by the Commission by gazette notice for purposes of public knowledge. This is not to say that Zambia should adopt these judicial selection processes, it is merely to say that there are ways to ensure transparency even within the existing legislative framework.

Transparency in the judicial selection process ensures independence of the Judiciary which is a cardinal feature of any democratic state. In our democracy, the Judiciary is the third arm of government responsible for providing checks and balances to the other branches of government. It is the Judiciary that plays the role of the arbiter of justice for ordinary citizens. It follows that the process by which the composition of the Judiciary is decided ought not to be a matter which is shrouded in mystery as is the case at present. The inner workings of the Judicial Service Commission ought to be matters of public record as they are matters of public interest. Transparency in this process will in turn build public confidence in the Judiciary.

Public confidence in the Judiciary is a necessity. Confidence in the judiciary can only be built by deliberate efforts to assure the citizenry that those whose duty it is to be impartial and independent and are appointed on merit by a stringent process with no regard for political or social affiliation. This should rightly be the desire of all well-meaning Zambians.

Chapter One Foundation is a civil society organisation that promotes and protects human rights, constitutionalism, and the rule of law in Zambia. You can engage with us on all our social media platforms: on Facebook at ‘Chapter One Foundation’ and on Twitter and Instagram @CofZambia.