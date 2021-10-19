Children still vulnerable to violations, observes Panos

DESPITE Zambia being signatory to conventions on children’s rights they still remain vulnerable to violations, says Panos Institute Southern Africa executive director Vusumuzi Sifile.

During a media breakfast meeting under the Child Rights Governance project, Sifile said children needed to have access to information and use the law to influence decision making in their everyday lives.

“Zambia is a signatory to the United Nations on the rights of the child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. Despite Zambia being a signatory to these conventions, children remain vulnerable to all kinds of violations,” he told stakeholders at Lusaka’s Cresta Golfview Hotel. “Every day there is a message on all kinds of challenges on children. This states the extent of vulnerability of the violence against children. Because of socialisation, children do not have platforms on which they can express themselves.”

Panos, with financial and technical support from Save the Children Zambia, is implementing a five-year project called ‘Advancing children’s right to quality health, education and protection through effective governance processes in Zambia’.

The project, which comes to an end this month-end, is being implemented in six districts namely Lusaka, Kasama, Mkushi, Kabwe, Petauke and Kaoma.

This is being done in partnership with six local radio stations and stakeholders such as schools, line government ministries, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and local government administration, among others.

The target beneficiaries are in-school and out of school children.

Sifile said children were not effectively engaged to talk about issues affecting them, hence there was need to address the lack of effective participation of children in decision making.

“We have to address children’s issues today. We do not want to deny them the opportunity to realise their power,” Sifile said.

He added that Panos was implementing another project for children in certain prisons.

Sifile said it was sometimes difficult for prisoners to reintegrate into society, so it was important to prepare society for the integration of such juveniles.

He asked the government to find another system where it brings together the families of the offender and the ones affected to solve the issues outside court.

Sifile said this would help the two families mend the past easily and allow the offenders to integrate easily in communities.

And former CRG project officer Changwe Chibuye said children were big stakeholders in development.

Chibuye said children were the majority in the population and should be part of decision making, further calling for the improvement of the social protection system.

Another former CRG project officer Elias Banda said there was a lot of concentration on policies while forgetting implementation.

Banda said the voice of children still needed to be amplified.

Carlisa Kunda, a beneficiary of the project from Kasama Girls Secondary School, said she felt the need to know and be aware of her rights and differentiate between right and wrong.

Kunda said she had gained a lot of knowledge from the club and knew her right and was able to speak on behalf of children who could not be heard or not given a platform.

And Precious Mulenga, a graduate of the project, said she joined in 2017 when the project just started and believed children were the future of the country.

Mulenga said Zambian children lacked information on their rights.

“I have seen a lot of children living with disabilities and cannot go to school. Children who are defiled and cannot report to relevant authorities because children do not know their right to protection,” said Mulenga. “This is my fourth year with Panos and the investment put in me is something that I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Kasama Girls Secondary School club matron Barbra Ndunda said the experience with the club had been so good as she had been able to see girls coming out of their shells.

Through this project, Panos is addressing lack of effective participation of children in governance processes.

Panos observes that there is very low children and youth participation and involvement in child rights governance issues and in decision-making processes that affect them.

It is also addressing weak advocacy for child rights by key governance stakeholders.