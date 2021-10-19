In all that we do, God comes first, says HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that Zambia shall remain a Christian nation.

Before the United Church of Zambia Mbereshi Congregation in Mwansabombwe district of Luapula Province yesterday, he called for unity of purpose in the nation.

“To foster unity in our country is very important for development. It’s the desire of this new government, your government which we voted into office, to bring all our people together in unity of purpose,” President Hichilema said. “And unity is that road we are going to use in developing our country, in solidifying our country, in creating jobs for our people, in creating opportunities for all our people across the country. But we can’t do that without God with us. So, in all that we do, God comes first. And we want to encourage our Church leaders in this region, in this province to continue bringing our people together.”

Yesterday was a public holiday in remembrance of the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

Former president Edgar Lungu declared October 18 as a day for prayer and fasting in 2015.

Zambia’s second president Frederick Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian nation on December 29, 1991.

At yesterday’s commemoration at Lusaka showgrounds, themed: “Zambia seeks sustained unity for shared prosperity,” Vice-President Mutale Nalumango read a speech on behalf of President Hichilema.

“As the seventh President of the Republic of Zambia, he declares [that] ‘I want to reaffirm the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, as provided for in the preamble of our Constitution,’” Vice-President Nalumango said.

“This can never be compromised. This is who we are! We are Christians and therefore as Christian nation. This day is important as it gives us an opportunity as a nation to humble ourselves before God and seek His face. It is also a time when we need to reflect on our faults and actions as actions as individuals, families and as a nation.”

President Hichilema added that Zambians need to consistently reflect on their actions, acknowledge and shortcomings and commit to take deliberate efforts to transform their lives.

“We need to truly commit ourselves to the Lord first,” said President Hichilema

Former vice-presidents Enoch Kavindele and Nevers Mumba were among the many dignitaries present at the event.